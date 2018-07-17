Faith in McCaw
According to the Waco Trib, Baylor University categorizes the Title IX lawsuit filed by 10 former students as “a sideshow of baseless conspiracy theories, unsubstantiated allegations and rank speculation.” So explain to me how a Baylor president, athletic director and head football coach lost their jobs over all this, along with several others.
I firmly believe that the truth will come out with Brother Ian McCaw stepping up and telling us what really happened. I often wonder what would have happened if these Baylor coeds had gone to the appropriate authorities rather than just telling the football coach. I often wonder what would have happened if they would not have attended a “beer-drinking party” till 2 a.m. and drank so much that they don’t remember anything. I wonder what would have happened if they had not gone to some guy’s apartment at 2 in the morning.
What were they thinking? Did they think they were going to study the Book of Matthew, Mark, Luke or John in the Bible to prepare for their Sunday school class?
Ronald G. Smith, Hewitt
Paging HAL 9000
Bill Tinsley’s columns are always very insightful and spot on. His commentary on Steven Hawking (“Not choosing faith in God leads to nowhere,” Saturday, June 30) was very good. World-renowned physicist Steven Hawking believed there was no divine creator of heaven and earth. He also believed that the human mind was a computer.
I wonder who he thought programmed that computer. It defies logic to think that a computer designed and programmed itself. Who or what then designed and created that computer, if not “The Divine Creator?”
Mike Allen, Chalk Bluff
E-Verify, anyone?
In all the condemnation of immigrants entering the United States seeking a life in this country, I have yet to hear of any legal action the government is taking against those construction companies, factories, farmers, ranchers or businesses who knowingly hire illegal immigrants, paying them lower wages than they would pay any citizen who might even consider taking the manual labor jobs.
There’s a cause and effect here nobody seems to be discussing. Just wondering.
Donna M. Myers, Waco
Give ’em the boot
Reading the Trib editorial on the Red Hen and Maxine Waters, you would get the impression it was they who separated children from their parents.
What happened at the Red Hen was not because of a simple political disagreement. Sanders wasn’t asked to leave because she was a conservative. She was ask to leave because she defended this president’s torture of children.
If you ask me, she got off easy. She should be glad they didn’t spit in her food.
Noble Thomas, Marshall