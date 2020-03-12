Living history
I thank Jerry Powell and the Baylor Law School and Julie Sweet and the Baylor History Department for the excellent and entertaining program on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre reported in the Trib (“History Takes a Stand,” March 6). The students brought an event in our colonial history to life for the many people who attended. The history students who served as witnesses knew the facts about which they testified very well. And as a longtime former trial lawyer I was impressed by the skills exhibited by the law students who represented the prosecution and defense in questioning the witnesses.
At a time when knowledge of history seems to be fading in some quarters, Baylor is to be congratulated for putting on this excellent program for the public.
Crawford Long, Waco
Gaineses help our city
I read with interest the front-page article regarding the old Second Street Presbyterian Church “deconstruction.” Call it what you may, but I call it “preservation.”
The Gaineses and several other developers and property owners are spending their own money, time and resources in trying to clean up downtown Waco. They have hired competent people who know how to take down a building and put it back up. Go out to Homestead Heritage this Thanksgiving and see for yourself.
The Historic Landmark Preservation Commission needs to be thanking these forward-thinking investors of Waco instead of criticizing them.
Paul A. Svacek, construction consultant, China Spring
Another fine mess
It has been fascinating to watch as President Trump has worked to remove knowledgeable people, many of them President Obama’s appointees, from heading various governmental departments and replacing them with uniquely incompetent people, thus hollowing out the expertise in the government. He has surrounded himself with bootlickers, hand-kissers and other toadies telling him what he wants to hear. In the meantime Trump acts as the dispenser of knowledge — most of it wrong — on the spreading virus.
And if it weren’t so tragic, it would be humorous having Mike (Prayer-is-the-cure-for-HIV Pollyanna) Pence in charge of the task force to tackle how to deal with the COVID-19 infection. Clearly the stock market has been spooked now that the rubber has hit the road. Is it going to take another Democratic administration to clean up a third major Republican financial train wreck over the past 100 years?
The first two? Think Hoover and Bush Jr.
Benjamin Liles, Salado
Helping families
Children continue being held behind bars and separated from their parents on our borders and in locations around our country. SNAP benefits are being reduced on April 1. Food benefits are being reduced for children who live in rural areas.
These decisions were made by our current presidential administration. If you care for children, these decisions need to be reversed. Do not support an administration that harms children. Support local agencies that provide food and needed supplies to families such as Caritas.
Sharon Chandler, Hewitt
