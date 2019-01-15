Hewitt troublemaker
In the primarily Republican city of Hewitt, the vast majority of Republicans are fed up with the Republican “Hewitt Four,” so in that regard, great job bringing Republicans and Democrats together to rid you parasites from our City Council, Hewitt Four! Don’t even get me started on your hand-picked city attorney, Mike Dixon. He makes the Hewitt Four look like a Christian Singing Quartet.
I know Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker didn’t mention names in his Sunday column, but it sounds a lot like our local “A Star is Worn” actor is the one who sent Republican Congressman Bill Flores a nastygram, trying to stir up trouble when the lawmaker graciously offered to swear in new council member Erica Bruce. I understand Bill Flores’ wife also received one. Several of us women in Hewitt know this troublemaker’s work well. I thought his autograph might fetch big bucks on eBay but thus far no takers yet. Seems no one beyond our community knows him. I can certify he is a legend, though primarily within the confines of his own mind.
Reminder, fellow, long-suffering Hewitt residents: Vote May 2019. And thank you, Bill Whitaker, for your thoughtful insights.
Ruth Coffman, Hewitt
Good civics lesson
Irrespective of former Waco mayor and retired federal civil servant Charles Reed’s political views, his opinion column of Jan. 12 did contain a needed civics lesson for us all. I remember being taught at Tennyson and Richfield that there are three branches of government and that I can ultimately rely upon the legislative branch to be my voice in the spending of our country’s money. My civics advice is to be responsible about your money and to inform your elected representative of your opinion about how the money should be spent.
Given current events, it is my hope this advice might help right about now.
Alex Howe, Waco
Sen. Ted Cruz, lapdog
On Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, said people outside Washington, D.C., don’t care about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election by the Russian government. This shows just how out of touch he is. Plenty of us are very concerned.
As a Trump “lapdog Republican” disciplined by Trump and his dutiful disciples in 2016, the senator has accepted Trump’s view of the investigation as a “witch hunt.” He and fellow lapdog Republican, Sen. John Cornyn, won’t even vote for Texas to end the government shutdown. By rallying around the Trumpian wall despite on-the-ground observations such as those highlighted in Trib contributing columnist Blake Burleson in Sunday’s Trib, Cruz follows Trump’s playbook, diverting attention from the Russia investigation. Ironically, both issues involve national security.
Cruz badly needs to have some serious conversations with his constituents.
Hal Ritter, Waco