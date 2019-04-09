Eat your greens!
Before the Jubilee Food Market opened at North 15th Street and Colcord in 2016, the only grocery store on the north side of Waco was an H-E-B that is 2.3 miles away from Jubilee. The only other sources of food came from the multiple convenience, quick-stop stores within walking distance that offer packaged and processed foods and no fresh produce. To combat this, Jubilee was opened, spurred by suggestions of many folks in the neighborhood.
Every day that I work at Mission Waco’s greenhouse Urban REAP, I harvest bundles of organic kale and swiss chard, two of the multiple varieties of greens that we grow in the greenhouse. I cut these bundles by hand and walk them next door to Jubilee, only to find that the bundles I harvested the day before are still in the same spot untouched. I collect the neglected greens and replenish the spot with fresh ones, then I toss the old bundles of kale and chard into our composter.
It is not only the organic produce that Urban REAP provides that meets this fate, a lot of the fresh produce section in Jubilee does as well. The fresh foods that the community needs are being overlooked and wasted every day. There needs to be more promotion of healthier lifestyles in these areas of Waco. A cycle of shopping at convenience stores for nourishment has forced the community into a less than healthy lifestyle.
Local initiatives set by organizations such as Jubilee and World Hunger Relief’s Veggie Van are not enough, and these organizations should not have to be forced to fight this epidemic alone. Public health initiatives need to be pushed by the local government in the areas that need them the most, starting with the areas of Waco that are continuously ignored.
Courtney Doucet, Waco
Higher-wage jobs
I was reading the Trib article regarding incentives the Waco City Council is considering — in other words, hotels, restaurants, new movie theaters, a 16-lane bowling alley, high-tech amusements. While all of this sounds wonderful, everyone I’ve talked to would prefer a good, old-fashioned Costco and/or Trader Joe’s in our town. Along with the obvious, these two companies provide an opportunity for a higher wage in the community, unlike the aforementioned entities.
People I know are tired of driving to Fort Worth or Austin for these services and would love that money to stay locally. Don’t get me wrong: I think entertainment, especially that bringing tourism, is great, but how about something that our citizens find useful to their daily life? Any possibility Waco leadership can cultivate that type of corporate interest?
Lori Lambright, Waco
Mulkey Way
Given her team’s latest success, I hope the city of Waco will consider changing the name of University Parks Drive to Mulkey Way or Kim Mulkey Way!
Janette Rothe, Woodway