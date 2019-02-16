Fine them all!
The recent government shutdown shows all too clearly that “having some skin in the game” is tantamount to getting Congress and the president to focus on the pain their actions caused. The plight of 800,000 government employees, many of whom were forced to work without pay, was not enough. The disgust of the American people was not enough. It was only when huge delays at major airports inconvenienced people — in particular the delays at the Atlanta International Airport that jeopardized travel plans for the Super Bowl — that the government was reopened.
I propose a simple fix to help the president and Congress focus their attention on the problems their recent actions caused. Legislation should be introduced to fine the president $100,000 a day for each day the government is shut down. Every senator should be fined $50,000 a day and every member of the House of Representatives should be fined $25,000 a day while the government is closed. These fines should be required to be paid in full before any of these individuals are allowed to resume their offices.
Of course, a president as wealthy as President Trump might be able to pay the multi-dollar fine with no trouble, but many members of Congress would probably struggle with these fines. I expect that such legislation would have a wonderfully unifying effect, resulting in a bipartisan vote that would easily override any presidential veto concerning the reopening of government.
Michael E. Field, Hewitt
The Lord’s Prayer
I saw the Trib headline saying that the governor seeks to establish Waco as an anti-gang center. The Waco City Council has approved a resolution for our city to submit a $3.5 million criminal-justice grant request to the governor’s office to fund the Waco center. What a wonderful thought, though it has been proven that it takes an entire community to raise one child. I have always believed in the neighborhood crime-watch program and it does not cost us one dime. People need to monitor one another in a caring way as minister and author Norman Vincent Peale suggested. While it is important to send a message to obey the laws of society, I suggest we say the Lord’s Prayer for anyone who has gone astray. The bread they need I am sure would surprise all of us. Besides, what’s more important than their future and ours?
We all should look closely at what we carry in our pockets today and what will be in our pockets when we pass away.
Clarence T. Symank, Waco
All the hoopla
One of my objections to Mr. Trump’s proposal to end birthright citizenship is the amount of American taxpayer money that will be wasted paying for all the hoopla while ignoring the fact that it would require a constitutional amendment.
Ruth Siegel, Pflugerville