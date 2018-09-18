GOP hypocrisy
Senator Chuck Grassley said, “The president’s actions are having a profound impact, of course, upon our society. His misdeeds have caused many to mistrust elected officials. Cynicism is swelling among the grassroots. His breach of trust has eroded the public’s faith in the office of the presidency. The president’s wrongdoing has painted all of us in Washington with a very broad brush.” He also said “… there is the issue of the poor example the president’s actions serve for the nation, especially for our youth. Is it now OK to lie because the president does it?” “The American people have a right to expect their president to be completely truthful …”
Mitch McConnell said, “I am completely and utterly perplexed by those who argue that perjury and obstruction of justice are not high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Orrin Hatch said “… Committing crimes of moral turpitude such as perjury and obstruction of justice go to the heart of qualification for public office. These offenses were committed by the chief executive of our country, the individual who swore to faithfully execute the laws of the United States.”
All of these Republican statements were made 20 years ago during President’s Clinton’s impeachment. The current congressional silence is profound. Have we found a new definition of hypocrisy?
Gary Caraway, Salado
Vasek’s teachings
Former Reicher football coach John Vasek, who passed away this month at age 93, will be remembered for many things. His athletic coaching records are legendary. He should also be remembered and emulated for the way he lived life. He left all of us with principles of life, free for the taking, that we might endeavor to employ in our lives:
- Discipline builds character. Strive to live a life of discipline.
- Silence is a great motivator. Find time each day for silence, meditation and prayer.
- Winning comes from preparation. Against an equally talented opponent, the one best prepared will prevail.
- Find joy and fulfillment in your work; a glad heart produces the best results.
- You can get by with much less materially than you think.
- You can give much more than you think. When times are hard, dig deeper.
These lessons stand the test of time, even more than athletic records.
J.P. Davis, Reicher class of 1958, Waco
Patches atop patches
The Sept. 9 Trib articles about taxes is typical of the attitude of our city government: a recycling facility to be razed with no plans to replace it in favor of entertainment venues and more. Nowhere in all the details about taxes and spending is even one word about one of Waco’s most glaring problems — namely our horrible streets. There are patches on patches. There are hundreds of patches done haphazardly that sag and become bone-jarring dips and/or potholes within weeks.
Let’s put our tax dollars to work where they need to be!
Earl Altschul, Waco