Having a blast
It was a great Fourth of July in Waco this 2018! It started out around 10 a.m. renewing old friendships and acquaintances as a group of us got together for a “Burger-n-Gun” get-together outside the city limits on private property and enjoyed a pleasant time shooting guns, eating hamburgers and hot-dogs, and hanging out around the pool. Everyone was civil and pleasant, just having a good old-fashioned Fourth of July picnic and a really good time. It was nice.
Later that evening a few of us found a spot on God’s good earth along the sidewalk on the east side of town near the river and set up our temporary “castle” just west of the fireworks display at McLane Stadium. The only spoiler: some deviants who were behaving like hooligans by breaking the law, shooting off fireworks within the city limits near local businesses and passersbys. Debris and sparks rained down on our “castle.”
When we told them that what they were doing was against the law and to stop it, they actually got mad and offended and became very uncivil with their cursing, yelling and name-calling. When they started throwing the fireworks even closer to our feet, we did what any civil person living in a civilized society would do if that civilized person refuses to be bullied and intimidated by a stirred-up nest of DeviANTs: We reported them to the police.
Within five minutes, as busy as they were, the great and highly respected men in blue did a slow drive-by. After that, there were no more DeviANTs. Imagine that!
I am so grateful to live in a city where law and order can be enjoyed by anyone and everyone if they are willing to obey the law. Praise God for a free, law-abiding society and the Fourth of July to celebrate its inception and enduring existence!
Russell Ritchey, Waco
Hospitality-plus
Too many times, we only hear about the bad things done. I would like to say how much I appreciate the kindness of the people in Waco. My family had stopped at the Magnolia Table restaurant to eat. I wheeled my disabled husband (who was extremely exhausted and hot) out to get in line. The line was too long. I had a hard time moving him and a sweet young lady helped me get him back in the van.
We then went to IHOP and the staff there was very friendly and helpful. It was too soon to check in, but the staff at the Best Western was very friendly and allowed us to wait inside because it was so hot. When we left, we ate at IHOP again and the staff was once again very courteous and accommodating.
In fact, every shop and restaurant we visited had staff who greeted us with smiles. My mother was fascinated by the friendliness at the Catholic church. A Kansan who loves Texas hospitality. A beautiful city with beautiful people.
Vicki Brammer, Winfield, Kansas