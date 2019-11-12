God endorses Trump
The Word of God clearly states in 1 Timothy 2:1-4, “I exhort therefore that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions and giving of thanks be made for all men; for kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour, who will have all men to be saved and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.” (KJV)
Instead of knocking Donald Trump down, we need to pray for him because we are commanded to pray for our leaders and those who are in authority. I challenge everyone to begin praying that God will intervene and bring our country to unity. God is the only one that can bring unity to our country. Personally, if God wants Donald Trump in office, God will not allow him to be impeached. It was God that put Donald Trump in office and it will be God that will remove him, and not the Democrats.
Russell L. Brown, Waco
Trump hardly godly
Baylor University religion professor Blake Burleson’s Sunday column, “In an abyss of lies, I must depart from the enablers of madness among us,” is a welcome relief from all the hypocritical articles that praise Trump and say he is carrying out God’s will, despite all evidence to the contrary. Trump’s behavior is not the behavior of a follower of Christ and I applaud Mr. Burleson for having the backbone to stand up for his beliefs. It is so disappointing to see people like Franklin Graham and Robert Jeffress and others like them endorsing Trump’s very un-Christian behavior.
Clydanne M. Reeves, Hewitt
Lock him up
So, our president thinks he is being lynched. Would someone like to send him a postcard of Jesse Washington’s lynching?
Chance Hodde, Waco
Fork in the road
I reply to the letter from David Rogers in Sunday’s paper: It is unfortunate the original article perhaps made it sound as if Waco would be a part of the Dallas-Houston high-speed rail line. Clearly Waco is not. However, as the article points out, if the Dallas-Houston line were successful, it could lay the foundation to more fully develop a network throughout the state. We see the possibility of a network which would then link other population centers — including Waco. Also to clarify, in her presentation to our Rotary group, Holly Reed asked how many people enjoyed traveling on I-45 between Dallas to Houston.
I’d be happy to discuss this project — or the Chamber’s support of high-speed rail in general — with any other confused or curious readers. The Chamber Board of Directors decision to support high-speed rail is based on solid data that make a case for why it’s necessary and the positive economic impact it could have. I welcome the chance to share that exciting info with any Chamber or community member!
Jessica Attas, policy director, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce
