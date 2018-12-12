How to fund the wall
I have an idea regarding financing for the wall. We have many wealthy U.S. citizens and businesses with fortunes stashed in Switzerland, the Caymans and wherever else to avoid paying taxes. How about making them pay taxes on that money and use all that to pay for the wall?
These tax evaders have cheated the government long enough. There’s no telling how much money this would represent. I bet there would be more than enough money to pay for the president’s wall. The rest of us would not need to pay anything more. Just think of all the years this has been going on and all the money that could have been collected.
The time is past due for U.S. citizens to stop this abhorrent practice. If you make the money, you need to pay taxes, no matter where that money is stashed. This goes for corporations as well as individuals. All citizens need to pay their fair share as the little guy needs some breaks too.
Our country needs to get back to doing what is right — speaking the truth and punishing those who do differently. What has happened to our morals? What are we teaching our youth? What in the world is the United States going to look like if all this dishonesty continues? It shouldn’t be this way! No one is above the law.
B.J. Harman, Waco
We are survivors
Regarding Baylor University emeritus professor of philosophy and Trib contributor Robert Baird’s column, “The burden of the graying survivor,” in the Dec. 2 edition: I extend a thank-you to Mr. Baird for his description of grief. I lost my husband on Feb. 1, 2018. Ten months later, I still cannot put into words what it feels like and how it affects your family. His column is a perfect description of grief and what I am feeling and experiencing. It is not only an emotional pain but also a physical pain.
I am sorry for your loss, Mr. Baird, but you gave me comfort to know that what I am experiencing is normal. Those waves do keep coming over and over and I look forward to the day when they are not so strong. Life goes on and so will I. Thank you.
Diana McCleary, Clifton
Long time coming
Yes, Doris Miller was a true hero and during the heat of battle went above and beyond the call of duty. Read the official report of his valor: During the attack he pulled his wounded captain to cover and repeated this action for others, then manned a 50-caliber Browning anti-aircraft machine gun he was not trained to use and did his level best to down the attacking Japanese planes.
Yes, it may have been 77 years ago Doris Miller earned and deserved the Congressional Medal of Honor, but that’s another story. Being a former Navy man, I feel a kinship with this hero that overshadows race, color or any other artificial mechanism used to divide this great nation. This memorial was a long time coming. It should not be sullied by having race arguments interjected into Doris Miller’s heroism.
Dan Dayton, West