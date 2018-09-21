Whitewashing history
On Sept. 8, the Waco Tribune-Herald published an article promoting a book featuring historic photographs taken by Fred Gildersleeve. In that article, the 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington is mentioned, and is done so in a manner inconsistent with solid historical research done regarding Washington’s local lynching. The article suggests Gildersleeve’s intent and feelings on the lynching of Washington — which included burning Washington alive and mutilating his corpse — are unclear.
Research suggests Gildersleeve’s intent was clear. Gildersleeve positioned himself in the mayor’s office to get the best view possible and sold the photographs as postcards. Patricia Bernstein, who researched her own famous book on the spectacle at the Texas Collection where much of the work for this photography retrospective took place, suggests the mayor took a cut of the profits from Gildersleeve’s postcard sales.
The Trib article also provides a quotation from Gildersleeve indicating that he stopped selling the photographs because it angered city leaders, not because he saw the error of his ways. It is suggested that the photographs taken by Gildersleeve spurred the NAACP into the fight against lynching, but the NAACP formed in 1909 and held the prevention and cessation of lynching chief among its causes from inception. In short, the description of the lynching of Jesse Washington does not stand up to scrutiny.
Public memory of important events in a community’s history shape the identity of that place. The details and documentation of Washington’s death and the profit made from it do not erase Gildersleeve’s place in Waco history. To the contrary, they highlight a need to reckon with our community’s image of itself past and present. Racial violence is a part of Waco’s history and part of our nation’s present. We should seek to understand it, not whitewash it to promote a coffee-table book.
Sam Perry, Associate Professor, Baylor University
Rushed for time?
Thank you for including Baylor football games in THE WEEK AHEAD and showing game times. I also enjoyed the Sept. 14 story about BU defensive lineman James Lynch. However, the caption under the photo on page 1B says “James Lynch rushes.” Defensive linemen don’t rush, running backs rush.
It’s a shame that a good story is printed with a poor picture and an even poorer caption. I know the same journalist may not write both story and caption, and I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt on that. But correcting little things like this can make for a better newspaper.
D.M. Miller, Woodway
Burying people
Robert Mueller chose the wrong vocation. Had he become a funeral director (he looks the part), he could have buried people daily.
Frank Smith, Clifton