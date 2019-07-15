The thought that counts
On the Fourth of July 2018, a group of my Christian friends, members of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, gathered at my home to celebrate. Our prayer of Thanksgiving was offered by James Winans, oldest member of our group. Following our prayer, we sang, “God Bless America.”
Our group followed the same format this year. It is my prayer every American does the same in years to come.
Harold Dodson, Waco
Our national indifference
Thank you for the poignant guest column by civic leader LaRaine DuPuy, “Turning a blind eye to Texas borderland atrocities” [Saturday, July 13]. Everyone should read it. It could have been written by New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning human rights columnist Nicholas Kristof.
I hope it will inspire good Samaritans and people of conscience to help end these border atrocities rather than continue to succumb to our culture’s pervasive sense of powerlessness and indifference.
Charles Reed, Waco
What, me worry?
Last week, at long last, the U.S. Senate held closed-door briefings on election security. Unfortunately, the prospects for Congress passing any election security updates don’t look any better than they did before the briefings. America will have to move on without them.
But at the most fundamental level, elections aren’t run by the federal government but by the states. One easy step they can take to help secure their elections is to adopt Automatic Verification and Registration, a modernization to the election system that updates voter rolls continuously. It not only makes it harder to interfere in elections, but it saves time and money that can be redirected toward other election security measures.
Twenty states and D.C. have already implemented AVR. The more that join them, the safer our elections will be. Don’t wait on Washington. Start securing our elections in Austin.
Trey Grayson, Frost, Brown & Todd
EDITOR’S NOTE: Trey Grayson is advisory board chair of the Secure Elections Project, former Kentucky secretary of state and former president of the National Association of Secretaries of State.
Down memory lane
I grew up 30 miles north of Dallas in McKinney, then population 10,000 (maybe). This was in the 1930s. The interurban was the wonderful ride that took us to Dallas. It stopped in Allen, Plano and Richardson on the way south. It could also be ridden north to Sherman.
It was just marvelous in our eyes. We could go all the way to shop in downtown Dallas. We shopped all morning, had lunch at a cafeteria and a few times went to the movies there. What a day that was!
I loved Trib managing editor and veteran staff writer J.B. Smith’s “Long-lost electric interurban once provided big-city escape,” June 23, concerning the one-car electric interurban train that connected downtown Waco with Dallas. Thank you so much!
Donna McMullen, McGregor
CORRECTION: Sunday’s Q&A with United Way of Waco-McLennan County executive director Barbara Mosacchio incorrectly referred to her earlier work. She led the YWCA of Metropolitan Dallas.