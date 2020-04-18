Target demographic
I’ve never been in a target demographic before. But the doctors say that those of my age are at risk. I’ve always been on the other side in disaster situations, able to offer help and empathize, but COVID-19 statistics place my wife and me chronologically in the higher risk group.
I am appreciative but find it curious, the attentiveness I receive from my adult children and my younger friends. On the other hand, politicians have suggested that those of my generation need to be willing to put themselves at risk for the sake of the economy. This is all so surreal!
My invincible attitude tells me that I won’t get it or it will be a mild case if I do. Unrealistic, I know! My high blood pressure is treated and does not count as a high-risk condition, I reassure myself.
My initial response to [societal] cancellations was easy acceptance. As a high-functioning introvert, I could work in my shop for hours without the demands of a schedule. I do, however, need periodic infusions of social interaction. This had taken the form of going to the gym, attending workshops, church, grandkids and meeting others for lunch. But now, necessitated by proclamation and by prudence, absolutely all of that has rather abruptly ceased!
Group texts provide some contact. Comments about the progress of our corona beards and suggestions of possible toilet paper alternatives encourage a lighter perspective. Who knows when this will end and we will be able to touch our faces again?
The future seems uncertain, but I believe God offers peace in the midst of such chaos. I suspect the next few months will force a deeper understanding of just what that looks like.
Alan Weaver, Waco
Police to the rescue
I thank Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt and his staff for assisting with both of the Central Texas Food Bank’s mobile pantry distributions in recent days. With the invaluable support of his officers, we were able to provide emergency food assistance to nearly 1,400 households in Waco — an unprecedented number.
We couldn’t have managed without his team generously providing on-site assistance. Sgt. Chad Ashworth’s patience, responsiveness and commitment while coordinating with the CTFB staff and mobile-pantry teams is greatly appreciated. As we adapt distributions to a new model under ever-evolving circumstances, it did not go unnoticed how flexible and kind Chief Holt’s team has been.
We remain committed to providing this critical assistance to members of our community who are struggling and consider it an honor that the chief’s team was willing to partner with us.
Derrick Chubbs, President & CEO, Central Texas Food Bank
About the rest
I appreciate the Trib editorial discussing people and companies in McLennan County making a difference in the outcome of coronavirus, but you still did not mention people without resources existing at the bottom of the ladder who make a difference. Yes, you did insert a political cartoon including these people, thank you. Following the adage a “picture is worth a 1,000 words” philosophy?
The people specifically mentioned in the editorial have been or will be included in future discussions because of their ingenuity and ability to make dramatic changes. The people I mention clean up for the rest of us and are taken for granted. When do they get the recognition they deserve? To me this is an example of the oft-mentioned division of wealth and standing in the world noticed by its citizens. I would say everyone deserves some recognition or notice for a well-done job in the middle of this crisis. At least I can say: Thank you.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
