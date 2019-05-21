Facts vs. falsehoods
I must protest Michael Varadi’s Tuesday letter [“Liberals in handcuffs”]: When the issue of immigration injustices are discussed, the present Washington administration is called front and center. This administration is the reason for the immigration woes and barbaric treatment of fellow human beings. The Waco Trib does not print “crap” unless we consider your letter. Just because you disagree with Mr. Whitaker’s Sunday column does not make his words bad or wrong. The column to which you refer was factual, not full of innuendos or unconscionable name-calling.
Mr. Varadi, your letter is full of falsehoods, bunk and hate. I guess I know where you get your news — Trump TV. You are the one not receiving the truth. The allegations against Trump are not “perpetrated” by liberals or disgraced Democrats. The allegations are there because he and now most of the Republican Party are corrupt up to their eyeballs. Do you suppose, Mr. Varadi, if any of us in Waco or anywhere else did not honor a subpoena that we would escape prosecution to the letter of the law? Escape being held in contempt? If you think otherwise, you are deluding yourself. People who Trump surrounded himself with are in prison or going to prison for real crimes and real offenses. Not something “made up” by liberals or Democrats.
The only baloney I see is your comments and warped view of what’s happening to our country right before our eyes. This is America, buddy, and whether you or your pals like it or not, we still have the freedom to choose our opinions and our beliefs. Just because some people don’t hold to how you think does not mean they’re going to end up taken away in handcuffs.
Tell you what, I’ll make the popcorn and settle in when Trump’s lies hit the fan and impeachment proceedings begin. He can only ignore the rule of law and order so long in this country before it all catches up to him, his family and his cronies.
Donna M. Myers, Waco
Trump and our taxes
We paid $4,000 more in taxes this year than we have each year for the past decade. Where do you think our $4,000 went? The Republican Party recently jammed through a tax bill that was supposed to give us a tax break. Well, we knew it was a joke but our 4F fraud of a president, commander and chief of 10,000 lies and false promises, raged on that we would get a tax break.
So where did it go? Maybe it went to one of the 60 Fortune 500 companies that paid no tax but made a collective profit of $79 billion. If they paid the new corporate tax rate of 21 percent, their taxes would have been $17 billion. So to the Republican party, our pathological president, our corrupt senators Cornyn and Cruz, the wealthy 1 percent and corporations — thanks for screwing the people again.
I have heard that mad king Trump didn’t pay any tax for 10 years.
Mike O’Bric, Woodway