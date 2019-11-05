Real or fake?
Significant false statements by President Trump continue. He refers to a memorandum as an exact word-for-word transcript of his conversation with the president of Ukraine. Yet on Page One of this memorandum we find this: SECRET//ORCON/NOFORN UNCLASSIFIED. Declassified by order of the President, Sept. 24, 2019. MEMORANDUM OF TELEPHONE CONVERSATION. SUBJECT: Telephone Conversation with President of Ukraine. July 25, 2019, 9:03 – 9:33 a.m. EDT, Residence.
The most significant aspect of the memorandum is in the footnote at the bottom of Page One: “Caution: A Memorandum of a Telephone Conversation (TELCON) is not a verbatim transcript of a discussion. The text in this document records the notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty Officers and NSC policy staff assigned to listen and memorialize the conversation in written form as the conversation takes place. A number of factors can affect the accuracy of the record, including poor telecommunications connections and variations in accent and/or interpretation. The word “inaudible” is used to indicate portions of a conversation that the notetaker was unable to hear.”
Has the actual “verbatim transcript” been destroyed or permanently filed away?
Jim Igleheart, Waco
News people
‘Tis the season to thank newspaper people. Whether you read your news in the morning, afternoon or evening; whether you read your newspapers in print or digital; whether you read national or local newspapers, take time to sprinkle a few kind words of kudos in an email, text or card to the dedicated folks in front of and behind the printing presses.
Think about the many employment positions at newspaper offices. From publisher to carrier, each person needs appreciation for the teamwork it takes to publish a daily, weekly, monthly, print or digital newspaper. From the paper version to the online version, it takes diligence to snoop and scoop events, stories and happenings.
Write a letter to the editor and express your gratitude. Purchase or renew a subscription. Compliment them on social media. Advertise in your local newspaper. Thank them for coverage of community events, grand openings, council meetings, births, weddings and funerals — national, state and local news. Give praise for good journalism.
“Printer’s ink is the great apostle of progress, whose pulpit is the press.” So said Horace Greeley
Melissa Martin, Wheelersburg, Ohio
Capitalist demons!
Why were the people of Waco not informed on Proposition 4! Do your jobs if you want to still be in business and people to trust the media. Simple! I will have to stop buying your paper since you obviously do not care about important issues and just want sales and money.
Rodolfo Alvarez, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.