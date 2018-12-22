Blaming evangelicals?
Last Sunday’s Associated Press story on the settled sexual-assault case involving two Baylor University students was quite a hit job. The judge and prosecutors should be commended for not defaming the young woman by disclosing the exculpatory evidence that they believe would have led to an acquittal had the case gone to trial. Similarly, Baylor University should be commended for expelling the male student and closing the offending fraternity.
Strange that the AP article included the accusation from Baylor activist Paige Hardy that a “toxic evangelical” culture was to blame. This incident, like others, didn’t exactly occur at a co-ed Bible study. Nor at one of the many Christian organizations at Baylor. It occurred at a wild off-campus party of a fraternity with a reputation for low morals.
As the father of a college-bound senior daughter, I’m well aware that toxic cultures exist on every campus. Tragically, this young victim found such a culture. But it wasn’t evangelical. Ms. Hardy asked: “It’s like, well, what did we even learn from our mistakes?”
Good question. Wrong answer.
Matt Poling, College Station
Secret blessings!
Absolution is defined as the freedom from guilt or punishment administered by a priest in the name of Jesus Christ. I’m sure many murderers and rapists have sought and received absolution. Also, more minor offenders such as wife-beaters have sought absolution every time they beat their wives or had sex with an inappropriate family member.
A couple of hundred or more priests have engaged in sex with unsuspecting altar boys. A more minor offense might be to take money from collection plates for private use. Why wouldn’t a Catholic priest give absolution to himself and not just others?
Jesus Christ, Noah’s Ark, the parting of the Red Sea and the Immaculate Conception are all fairy tales. We all know that Mary Magdalene was the mother of Jesus Christ. The father was another John Doe never to be known to us. The emphasis on American churches should be on God, the Creator, and not on hymns and sermons promoting Jesus Christ.
Why do I have the privilege of discussing these unspoken words? Because the people with whom I work, which I call the High Command, can see into the future. To the 17 daily newspapers that print this letter, you will receive the same extraordinary protection that I will get.
David F. Jasper, Hollis, New Hampshire
***
The Book of Revelation states the House of God rests upon 12 foundations. These foundations are concepts such as honesty, sobriety, humility and so on. On Nov. 6 we went to the polls to elect our leaders for the future. Hopefully they believe in the same kind of foundations.
If they don’t, do you see them surviving the storms that plague our government?
Clarence T. Symank, Waco