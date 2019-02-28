Are teachers losers?
Regarding the Feb. 27 Trib editorial, “Priority in state pay hike should be classroom teachers in trenches”: I’ve been hearing for decades how our teachers are not being compensated for their knowledge and skills. By chance I spoke at length with a recent high school graduate from one of the local schools. What an eye opener!
This young man was clean, polite, soft-spoken and devoid of any common sense or usable knowledge. The more we spoke, the less he knew. What a wasted 12 years, proof of the propaganda machine that public schools have become.
Texas desperately needs to throw out socialist-backed interference from the federal government along with its money, regulations and curriculum and return to educating students. And while Texas is at it, teach students how to write versus print so they can read the Constitution, explain and tout the principles of freedom and maybe even start the day with the Pledge of Allegiance. If this upsets someone, have them stand in the hall. And, yes, pay the teacher to teach, not indoctrinate. I’m in on that plan.
Dan Dayton, West
***
The Trib missed a great quote from Donald Trump Jr. concerning our education community when he was at a recent rally in El Paso. While speaking to the crowd, Trump Jr. stated: “I love seeing some young conservatives, because I know it’s not easy. Keep up that fight. Bring it to your schools. You don’t have to be indoctrinated by these loser teachers that are trying to sell you on socialism from birth.”
How nice to lump every educator in our country under the heading of loser. Obviously America would be vastly improved if we just had more stupid people, eh? Either all that “winning” created a gigantic hole in the cranium or (more likely) that quote truly represents the preferred education level of a typical “Trumpkin” voter.
“Loser teachers,” Don? Not so. Methinks the loser was the idiot responsible for the quote!
William Howard, McGregor
Harelik hits home
I echo Trib columnist Harry Harelik’s opinion on TV advertising [“TV commercials like zombies in their amazing multitude, Feb. 3”]. Sixteen minutes of every hour is advertising. When an ad comes on, changing channels only brings up ads on a different channel. The mute button is the most used button on my remote. I may have to watch but I don’t have to listen.
Big pharma are the worst offenders. Most advertisers can get their message across in 15 to 20 seconds. But drug-company ads run anywhere from one minute to two and a half. Definitely overkill. Frequency is also a problem. I have considered charging some commercials rent.
When I can, I record programs I want to watch. I can then watch them when I like and fast-forward through commercials. I also watch more PBS and TCM.
Art Reinking, Woodway