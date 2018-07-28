Echoes & epiphanies
I want to express my support for the notions in Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker’s July 1 column, “Newspaper’s mission isn’t to coddle its readers,” written in the wake of a shooting rampage that erupted at an Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper office that left four journalists and a sales assistant dead, all amid continuing attacks on the legitimate press by the president. Indeed, a newspaper — particularly its opinion page — does not exist to echo the opinions of any of its readership. It exists to present all the divergent opinions for consideration by its readership. This is the mark of a healthy newspaper.
I find it quite disturbing how many people write in to chastise the paper for publishing opinions different from their own. You folks were presumably taught better than that in grade-school social studies classes. Your duty as citizens is to consider those divergent opinions. In diversity with its conflicts can come new ideas and perhaps beneficial change for us all. In the sameness of opinion and sentiment, there are no new ideas, no epiphanies.
The newspaper is not your only source of information, of course. There’s radio, television and the Internet. Look carefully at the outlets you prefer, though, particularly their editorial side. If there’s no strong diversity of opinion, your most likely conclusion should be that you have encountered an “echo chamber,” something very often abused to the degree of political propaganda and outright brainwashing. That is the danger. It’s as serious as any war or invasion.
I recommend you select multiple outlets that do not seem to be echo chambers and even compare the very same story across multiple outlets. What they have in common is far more likely the truth than anything else you’re likely to see. And truth really will set you free, as the saying goes. Propaganda will not because it is intended to mentally enslave you.
What I recommend takes a little extra effort on your part. I know! But it’s the mark of a responsible citizen to do so.
Gary W. Johnson, McGregor
Hotbed of socialism!
In his July 24 letter, Butch Miller decries socialism by referring to an unnamed dictionary that allegedly defines it as “a society or group living with no personal property.” I was not able to find that definition of socialism. I don’t question it except that it does not cover all types of socialism.
Interestingly, according to the biblical Book of the Acts of the Apostles, the first Christians practiced that very kind of socialism.
A more common definition heard is “public ownership of the means of production.” Modern democratic socialism certainly does not exclude private property. An element of socialism exists in any economy where any utility such as water and sewer is owned and operated by a government entity. In that sense, Waco is a hotbed of socialism.
Roger Olson, Waco