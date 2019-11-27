Walk among others
My response to John Adams of Hewitt and his cited reasoning for the lifespans of those living in East Waco versus those in Woodway:
Mr. Adams, your letter of Nov. 15 was very disturbing to me, to the point I felt compelled to advocate for my brothers and sisters in East Waco (or, as you refer to them, “they”). Have you ever tried to look past your white privilege and entitlement to understand oppression and those who are underserved? Instead, that is, of simply assuming everyone in East Waco is committing crimes and eating unhealthy and making poor choices on purpose?
The East Waco community was a thriving community at one point. Why don’t you take time to know the people who live in that community, offer your time, money and ideas. This is the problem with society. We want to point fingers and make judgment without educating ourselves on the issues.
Yes, I live in Hewitt too, sir. I love East Waco, South Waco, North Waco and even Hewitt. Why don’t you come out of your shiny palace and walk among your brothers and sisters? I believe Jesus walked with the prostitutes and thieves. Please stop making judgments and serve with humility.
Trenia L. Cooper, LMSW, Hewitt
* * *
I was raised and work in East Waco, so it is insulting that a recent letter would disparage many people in East Waco by saying, “they don’t act right.” It is also insulting that the newspaper would print such ignorance.
To stand at the banks of the Brazos and condemn a community without trying to help improve the situation adds to the problem. There are many people throughout the long history of East Waco who not only know how to act but have been an asset to this city, state, nation and world. One needs to involve himself in the East Waco community to know its positive characteristics. Sure, anybody can criticize, but what have you done to help in the solution? Until all of Waco and surrounding areas help foster improvement, those who condemn through a divisive lens of liberal vs. conservative are the ones who don’t know how to act right.
Can anything good come of East Waco? Come and see!
Nika Davis, Woodway
Abandoned carts
Maturity-in-progress provokes my determination not to get old, fat or lazy. Laziness, that detractive trait I learned to revile from my diligent daddy’s farm work. Laziness is not unlike colorful tie vines usurping spots of fertile black soil in cotton rows. It prevents productivity every time! While Baskin-Robbins and the calendar continually challenge my personal resolution, our local Walmart parking lots present the perfect stressor for the public fray of indolence.
Why do some folks abandon carts near parking lanes instead of confining them to designated areas? The late Adrian Rogers observed that “temptation furnishes plenty of parking places.” While empty carts can’t think, thoughtful shoppers would do well to take a few extra steps and thereby heed a worthy imperative: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Amazingly, common kindness would no longer be MIA from the Hewitt-Woodway landscape.
Kay King-Hill, Eddy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.