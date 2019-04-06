Fox and facts
It’s a little surprising to see an emeritus professor of physics from Baylor University capable of spouting Fox News talking points, but that’s what we have in the March 31 letter from Don Hardcastle criticizing the views of Baylor University emeritus philosophy professor Robert Baird. The economy is better under President Trump than President Obama? Yes, because Obama inherited an economy on the verge of collapse in 2008 and Trump, by contrast, inherited one thriving due to Obama’s sustained resuscitation efforts. The professor of physicis also ignores the fact the budget deficit has grown to an all-time high under Trump, which will haunt our children for decades.
Professor Hardcastle goes on to observe that “negotiations are taking place to reduce our trade deficit with other countries.” Well, effort is a wonderful thing, but hard facts show that our trade deficit is up 12.5 percent since Trump took office, hitting $893 billion.
Finally, the physics professor’s efforts to demonstrate Trump’s empathy are absurd. Try convincing the McCain family or Warmbier family or almost anyone in Puerto Rico or the 23 Gold Star families who asked Trump to apologize to the Khan family that he has even a shred of empathy. I could go on, but the point is clear.
I had to laugh when I saw Professor Hardcastle’s parting comment — that he hoped Professor Baird would read the Mueller report and not dwell on the past. Obviously, no one can read the Mueller report yet. But the one thing we do know is that Attorney General William Barr’s summary made it clear the report did not exonerate Trump of the charge of obstruction of justice and yet, within 90 minutes of the summary’s release, Trump claimed “complete exoneration.” I can live with a president who has no empathy. I can’t live with one who is incapable of telling the truth.
Miner Raymond, Waco
Davids & Goliath
The two Davids are at it once again. Along with the majority of Dem Enlightened Ones, they awaited the results of a two-year exhaustive inquiry into our president by a crew of lawyers, obviously chosen for their singular dislike and disdain for all things Trump. I’m sure that across the Fruited Plain, Never Trumpers planned banquets and fundraisers to celebrate the impending impeachment of the Trumpster, lout that he is. Gee, what happened to the honeymoon between Robert Mueller and powers in the all-knowing, all-seeing Democrat Party? Stop the presses, cancel the caterers. Trump has done it again!
Saw a movie once where Jack Nicholson portrayed a Marine Corps colonel who when cornered in a courtroom battle screams, “You can’t handle the truth!” Enough said.
Dan Dayton, West
EDITOR’S NOTE: Point taken. For the record, the colonel then gets hauled away by MPs for ordering a deadly Code Red on one of his own men. We saw that movie too.