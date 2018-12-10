Party politics
Regarding William Howard’s Oct. 27 letter: He says he will not support a party that believes American Nazis are “very fine people.” Neither the president nor any Republican leader has supported any Nazi organization. The president even came out and talked about how both Antifa and the Nazis were both bad — not like Democrats who have never come out to say anything about Antifa thugs.
Mr. Howard says he couldn’t support a party that conspires with foreign enemies to maintain its grip on power. He must be referring to the two-year investigation of an unproven lie that Trump used the Russians to win the election. Democrats have been spreading this unproven lie forever. I guess they think if you keep saying something, that makes it true.
Mr. Howard says he can’t support a party that puts a would-be rapist on the Supreme Court. Surely he can’t be talking of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, attacked by a party with no proof he did anything wrong. Hundreds of women who knew or worked with him have stood tall for him as a fine gentleman.
And I could never vote for a party that has leaders who incite people to attack or get in someone’s face just because they voted for someone else. I cannot support a party that talks about being for women, yet is OK with doing away with babies, some of whom would grow up to be women.
Jerry Willett, Lorena
Flag history
My thanks to Jim Igleheart and millions of veterans who have served our country at home and abroad, protecting us and our values. Mr. Igleheart not only put his life on the line in active duty but also wrote a stirring letter in the Trib’s Veterans Day edition about U.S. flag history, describing changes to the salute rendered during recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
The surname Bellamy appears several times in his letter. Yet who was this man sometimes described as “a Christian socialist minister and author”? Born in upstate New York and educated at the University of Rochester, Francis Julius Bellamy (1855-1931) was described on a Oneida County, New York, historical marker at his grave site as “writer-editor-preacher.” It credits him as such: “In August 1892 He Authored The Pledge of Allegiance” — not James B. Upham, one of the editors of The Youth’s Companion in which the pledge and directions for the salute were originally published in September 1892. As Mr. Igleheart states, World War II brought changes to both the pledge and the salute.
Norma Thronburg, Mart
EDITOR’S NOTE: To clear up some confusion about Sunday’s letter regarding Jacob Walter Anderson and the charge of “unlawful restraint” to which he pled no contest: Unlawful restraint is indeed classified a Class A misdemeanor but is a state jail felony if the victim was a child under age 17. And it’s a third-degree felony if the offender placed the victim in serious risk of bodily danger. Mr. Anderson was sentenced for the latter Monday.