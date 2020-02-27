Sanders-Klobuchar, anyone?
Every Democrat I know — and many independents and even some Republicans — sees electing a Democratic president in 2020 as the only way to overturn the coup that anti-government extremists staged in 2016 by installing a leader with no leadership skills other than “might makes right.”
Yes, Sen. Bernie Sanders raises fears among some that he can’t win, despite ample evidence that his positions on many issues are not only mainstream throughout most of the civilized world but have great appeal for many Americans.
Health care? Nearly all of us feel the pain of rising costs and shrinking choices unleashed by poorly regulated capitalism, tempered only by a smidgen of socialism in the form of Medicare and Medicaid. A change to the status quo presents little risk to the millions of Americans who lack affordable health care and offers an end to the death-spiraling costs for many more.
Environment? Even as we identify cost-effective and potentially profitable innovations in alternative energy, we continue to subsidize (socialism!) fossil fuels. And while we have no idea how much methane escapes into the atmosphere daily from loosely regulated and largely self-monitored fracking operations, industry lobbyists push to extend Earth’s fossil-fuel-fired crisis.
Wealth distribution? It’s now so concentrated in the hands of so few that the United States makes many third-world countries look like enlightened meritocracies. Upward mobility and the American Dream are now more real, more likely, in at least a dozen other countries. Yet conservatives continue to push tax cuts that do nothing but stimulate the ever-increasing wealth of the wealthiest.
Workplace, playground, doorstep safety? U.S. laws increasingly say, “Arm yourselves and shoot to kill.” How about a cease-fire and a look at what firearms laws work? For the record, I own both cars and guns. My cars are not designed to kill, but because cars are undeniably deadly, I need a license and registration to use them. My guns are designed to kill, but I don’t need either a license or registration to use them. Is that logical?
Granted, many other issues also merit serious attention from competent, non-self-interested government leaders and workers. But for our government to work, we must restore sanity to it and put it back to work for us, the people.
How? Doubling down with a progressive’s dream ticket like Sanders-Warren carries the risk of alienating moderate voters. How about Sanders-Klobuchar? Can Amy’s core mid-American values offset Bernie’s more-perceived-than-real radicalism? Can a balanced ticket win the world’s most powerful political office? How about it?
William B. Matta, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Matta, a Democrat, ran for Congressional District 17 in 2016 against Republican Rep. Bill Flores, who is stepping down from his seat after the 2020 elections. Matta is a retired Air Force officer who has served in the Pentagon and as a senior U.S. military adviser to the NATO Commander, Bosnia-Herzegovina. He is currently the English, Speech & Foreign Language Chair at McLennan Community College.
Vote Tulsi Gabbard
The only serious candidate running for president on the Democrat ticket is Tulsi Gabbard. You see how little traction she is getting. The Democrat machine is fighting her tooth and nail. She seems level-headed and reasonable, someone who can be reasoned with in a civil manner. She’s experienced in real-life situations as a nurse in the military and a combat veteran who probably understands the needs of our fighting men and women returning home after tours of duty overseas.
My question: Why aren’t Democrat voters supporting her? Are they afraid that she is too honest? That she is too much in love with our Constitution? That she will uncover the corruption of the previous administration and expose it? That she will not go along with the selling out of our country to the highest-paying player the way Barack Hussein Obama and Joe Biden did? Oh, and the list is much longer than space here will allow.
When the 2020 election is behind us and President Trump is beginning his second term, the documented truth will begin to come out at an even faster pace than it is today. There will be nowhere for these traitors to hide. Justice is the only thing that will save our constitutional republic. And justice will come. Believe that! My advice is to choose wisely. It isn’t about right versus left. It’s about right versus wrong.
Michael Varadi, Waco
