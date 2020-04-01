Vulnerable Wacoans
The heart of a community is shown in how it takes care of its most vulnerable and downtrodden.
The vast majority of our homeless population are from Waco. They were your classmates, your neighbors and your friends before they fell into homelessness. What we’ve seen in the past month is we are all close to falling into the same situation that resulted in so many of our neighbors becoming homeless. Worries about paying rent, job security, access to health care, even having enough food have compounded.
Fortunately, the state and federal governments have put measures into place which will protect many of us. Right now, however, local city and county leaders need to act to ensure the needs of our homeless neighbors who experience these worries every day are also met as we respond to COVID-19.
These are Wacoans and we call on Waco to respond.
Right now there is no place for a homeless individual to isolate or quarantine. This creates an enormous public health risk for our community.
As a community, we are asking our city and county leaders to help us bring solutions to life. There are many plausible solutions that we can accomplish together.
Our city has a plethora of empty hotel rooms. We call on city and county leaders to identify hotel rooms, or other appropriate areas, for use for self-isolation or quarantining and to partner with our homeless shelters to assist in identifying and transporting symptomatic individuals to these locations.
Mission Waco and the Salvation Army have started this effort, but the community needs additional support and funding to be able to adequately respond.
Our city has recreation centers that could serve multiple needs such as shelter and resource centers. We are calling on city and county leaders to quickly make plans to work with the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition to create resource centers and shelter for our neighbors who are homeless where they can be safe during this crisis and have access to all of the community resources available to help them out of homelessness. The city of Boston, among others, has already implemented a similar response to protect their citizens experiencing homelessness. We call on the city of Waco to do the same.
As many Wacoans are already on the cusp of homelessness, we are also calling for a prohibition of termination of utility services and evictions for the next three months to prevent another wave of people entering homelessness. Austin has implemented these prohibitions and we call on the city of Waco to do the same.
As Wacoans, we can work together to weather this crisis and grow stronger as a community as we work collaboratively to serve the most vulnerable amongst us.
Shaun Lee, Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition, Waco
Praise for Richie
Thank you for publishing Dr. Rodney Richie’s fact-laden Sunday column, “Don’t be so quick to blame Chinese for obscuring viral contagion,” as an intelligent counterpoint to the politicized nonsense of your other guest columnist writing on the very same subject.
Bob Brothers, Austin
