Regarding the Feb. 21 Trib editorial, “County Commissioners Court still has time to push cost-saving road reforms”: Two years ago I did vote for a resolution pressing state legislation allowing three commissioners to change the system McLennan County uses to administer its roads and bridges in rural areas. That legislation failed. Before this legislation failed, the county asked for proposals from engineering firms helping us make a decision about what system was best. We received NO response. Since then there has been no discussion about changing road administration systems. I was surprised when the item was placed back on the agenda last week.
The vote is not to change systems. The vote was asking the Legislature to change Chapter 252 Subchapter C allowing McLennan County (currently McLennan County is prohibited from Subchapter B & C) to change systems simply by a majority vote of the commissioners court. Currently Chapter 252 Subchapter D allows for voters in McLennan County to decide the system if a petition of 10 percent of voters in the last gubernatorial election is received. Upon receipt of the petition, the county must call an election asking to change road administration systems.
Pros and cons to the unit and ex-officio systems exist. There are inefficiencies in both. I have not been presented with any professional opinions that one is better than the other. Yes, there are some inefficiencies in the current McLennan County system. Yes, there are some roads in disrepair. I do not believe or have been presented with a plan that is better. The research I have done offers no conclusion other than that spending much more money would bring county roads up to standards or expectations. Given the climate in Austin, we will not have that ability.
In my precinct we strive every day to make the roads better. We make sure every day that our allocated budget is used efficiently and on roads. When presented with a plan that will make the roads better in McLennan County, I will be the first to endorse it.
Will Jones, McLennan County Precinct 3 Commissioner
Gun-show loopholes
Some folks, especially the gun lobby, do not want laws that control guns in this nation. They complain and write all kinds of columns in newspapers that gun laws are against the Second Amendment. Not true.
Most states do not require background checks for firearms purchased at gun shows from private individuals. Federal law only requires licensed dealers to conduct checks. Some state requirements are limited only to handgun purchases.
Now you know why those people who want reasonable gun laws to stop this are doing so. Some have had kids or someone close to them killed by these type of people. Do you know illegal immigrants can buy guns at gun shows? Do you want that?
Jim Denton, Gatesville