About the left
Regarding Republican Sen. John Cornyn’s reelection fundraising email about the dangers of “the left,” including how “Democrats in Congress have one agenda and one agenda only: to counter the president’s every move, no matter the good it promises for the country. They must be stopped.”
Let’s talk about the fact the senator is making huge generalizations, playing to stereotypes and simply misjudging. I probably consider myself “left” if someone must put me somewhere. But I am “right” on some issues, including fiscal responsibility, which is why I opposed Republican tax cuts. Where is the long-term gain in this? And who had a stated agenda of “pure resistance” to the Obama presidency, reluctant to help him get anything done that could be credited to him? And who resisted a Supreme Court nomination in a way never seen in this country?
The “left” doesn’t need to manufacture a crisis. President Trump does so day after day. That is part of his governing by chaos and distraction. This campaign email leaves me disappointed and saddened at the senator’s leadership.
Bill Gaventa, Austin
Learning experience
To all Hewitt citizens: I would like to apologize for my actions/rant during the May 21, 2018, Hewitt City Council meeting. I see now it was not a professional thing to do and I have no excuses. If I could go back in time, I would have done things much different. I am truly embarrassed by my actions. I hope I can earn your trust again by being positive, looking at the future and taking this as a learning experience. Hewitt is a great city and seeks positive things for our community.
Kurt Krakowian, ex-Hewitt City Councilman
Correction
In the Sunday Waco Trib editorial “Trump gets schooled in governance” concerning lessons the president should have learned after the 35-day government shutdown, one passage credits a Jan. 24 Texas Tribune survey of Texas lawmakers that suggested Republican Congressman Bill Flores agreed border wall funding was worth the shutdown. However, the congressman stresses his actual position is reflected in his comments to Waco Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker on Jan. 7 and did not change afterward: “The Democrats think they can win with the shutdown; the president thinks that he can get border security in the shutdown. I think they are both wrong. To me, we need to pass something because the American people are losing on this. This is just cheap, two-bit politics, one side thinking they can beat the other. It’s a problem.”
He added about the shutdown: “It’s a bad solution. I remember when we went through this in 2013 and it was a stupid move then… It has become a cheap political dogfight and it has got to stop.”
On Wednesday Rep. Flores voted in favor of a resolution expressing the sense of the House that government shutdowns are detrimental to the nation and should not occur. The resolution failed; 163 Republicans voted against it.