Constitutional duress
Reluctantly I’ve concluded that President Trump’s presidency will ultimately prove to be a valuable and healthy lesson for our country. We are discovering whether our Constitution can withstand the almost daily assaults on its basic structure and integrity; just how far outside the law a president can go before his hand is called; how much corruption a government can survive; how feckless a Congress can be before our system breaks down; where the governmental cracks and flaws are that need to be filled in, revised, expanded upon and more carefully defined and explained. This lesson has nonetheless been a hard one.
Extremists of every stripe find encouragement from this administration: neo-Nazis, white supremacists, racists, bigots, homophobes — and they have popped up everywhere. Evidently these people have been hiding away in our country all along, but we are just now realizing it. Now we see just what has obviously been stewing and festering out of sight for a long time. The questions: For how long has all this been going on? And what do we do to combat their noxious ideologies?
The Framers of the Constitution knew it was a document which would need tweaking and updating from time to time. But they surely never contemplated our form of government would be so severely tested as this president has done. Owing to their genius and thorough grounding in Enlightenment principles, the document they wrote seems to be withstanding the most severe test it has undergone since the Civil War. Keep your fingers crossed.
Ben Liles, Salado
American decision
Now our nation has heard several impeachment hearings involving important witnesses. Beyond what representatives decide in the House this fall and what senators decide afterward, we the American people must decide who played the best trump card to convince our thinking before the 2020 election — the Democrats or the Republicans. Beyond that, we must determine if this impeachment is even a major concern.
Wow. A lot of bombshells during this war in Congress.
Dana Phillips, Robinson
Carpetbagger, begone!
It seems to me that the carpetbagging candidate from Dallas has decided the 17th Congressional District is a slam dunk because he has an “R” behind his name. Speaking for myself, the 17th Congressional District doesn’t need help from a carpetbagger to pick a well-qualified candidate to fill this important post. More than enough excellent people live and work among us who didn’t have to move into our area just to run for public office.
I don’t have a personal favorite of the candidates filing. I’m waiting till the close of filing [Dec. 9]. After that date, I like most voters will listen to each candidate, both Democrats and Republicans, then make my decision about who would best serve Central Texas. But this much I know: We in the 17th Congressional District have a chance to choose a non-politician to really represent our area — not some professional politician who couldn’t win in a district he represented for more than 20 years.
Sam Cryan, Waco
