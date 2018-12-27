Going to extremes
Mr. Carl Hoover, writing in the Dec. 22 Trib, beautifully summarized the Waco weather extremes of 2018: record heat and cold, near-record drought and rainfall events and flooding. He then asks: “What’s behind this see-saw weather?” The certain answer: anthropogenic climate change.
As climatologists have predicted for decades, the increasing atmospheric greenhouse gases (GHGs) cause predominantly more high temperature records. And as the normally smooth jet stream becomes irregular and undulating, this refrigerator door opens, allowing frigid Arctic air to escape further south, producing scattered unusual cold records. In addition to the expected heat-related droughts, the warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor, increasing flooding rainfall events.
Further, Mr. Hoover reported that production of cotton, corn and hay were halved in McLennan County. Since this is secondary to only a 1-degree C global temperature increase, imagine the crop loss if we do nothing and allow temperatures to increase 3 to 5 degrees. In fact, our own 4th National Climate Assessment of 2018 found that Midwest corn production would plunge 75 percent in this scenario by 2100. This illustrates that climate change truly is a global emergency.
Fortunately, Mr. Joiner of the Farm Bureau is incorrect in his assertion that “no one will be able to change the weather before it happens.” The most devastating impacts of extreme weather CAN be avoided by slashing GHG emissions and limiting global mean temperature increase to 2 degree C. To achieve this goal, individuals, cities, states and nations are working to transition energy sources to renewables, electrify transportation and increase the carbon sink value of land, especially through reforestation.
Alan D. Northcutt, MD, Waco
Republican backbone?
During the campaign, all references made by Donald Trump to a border wall included an emphatic declaration that this wall would be paid for by Mexico. Now he has shut down our government — and vows to keep it shut down if Congress doesn’t fund construction of the wall — yet another example of his “leadership.”
He continually uses tweets to laud himself for achievements and to attempt to destroy the credibility of anyone he perceives as an opponent or as a non-conformist to his own views. He appears to view the government as his wholly owned private business entity.
When are Republican lawmakers going to assume responsibility to protect the rights of the legislative branch of our government? When will they finally take their Article I powers seriously? All elected members of Congress need to represent the good of the entire nation and not just try to defend the power and prestige of their one party.
J.R. Chapman, Hubbard