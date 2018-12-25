Merry Christmas 2018
Merry Christmas America.
What’s happened to our joy?
Have we forgotten the Gift of God’s Little Baby Boy?
What’s happening in our schools that once were so safe?
Security is now the order of the day.
Parents on edge and for their children they pray.
Ringing sounds from cellphones wherever we go.
People saying things so hard to believe.
Sometime’s it’s so loud you just want to leave.
Many driving cars at speeds so unsafe.
Get out of their way best as you can.
What’s going on here? I don’t understand.
The “Merry Christmas Greetings” seem to be of the past.
The happy days that once were so blessed.
We now hear the sounds of many oppressed.
A smiling face from a stranger would help.
The Merry Christmas sounds that make it all nice.
Don’t be afraid to shout it out twice.
Things can be happy in America again.
Remembering Jesus is a start.
The greatest Christmas Gift that brings light to the dark.
The Joy of the world.
The Gift from Heaven above.
Jesus the answer to salvation and love.
His Gift is free for all who will come.
The light of the world on darkest of night.
No reason to stumble and no reason for fright.
There is no time to waste, please get on his List.
Lift up your head and look to the sky.
Jesus is coming in the twinkling of an eye.
Raymond Carey, Waco
Share the spirit
Waco composer and pianist Kurt Kaiser’s song states “God gave his son; what else could he give?” John 3:16 states: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only son that whoever believes in him shall receive everlasting life.”
Every bright light that shines during the Christmas season points to Jesus being “the light of the world.”
To quote Mr. Kaiser, who passed away a little more than a month before Christmas: As you experience God’s love this Christmas season, share it with someone else.
Harold Dodson, Waco
Commit to memory
God gave me a pop quiz covering Bible verses recently and I’m school-teacher inclined to share it. Genesis 1:1? Check. Psalm 23? Check. John 3:16? Check. But Psalm 122:6?
It’s high time believers in Christ consistently reach for the answer to that one: “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”
Kay King, Eddy