Peace of mind
When our grandson outgrew the car seat he was in, we had a tough time getting his new one installed correctly. Fortunately, we found Waco Firefighter Richard Tupy. Mr. Tupy has spent hours and hours in training over the years, much of it at his own expense, to become a Child Passenger Safety Specialist. He did this because of his concern for the safety of our community’s children after witnessing the tragedy that comes from poorly installed car seats in cars or trucks involved in accidents.
Thanks to our City of Waco leadership, Mr. Tupy no longer has to pay for this training out of his own pocket. The city now pays for his continued training and for two other Waco Fire Department personnel to learn how to install all kinds of car seats in all kinds of vehicles. And this service is free to anyone who needs the help. I consider this a great way to spend our tax dollars.
So don’t hesitate to contact your Waco Fire Department to get help with your car seats. The peace of mind is worth the time to get Firefighter Tupy and his colleagues to do it right.
Kris Kaiser Olson, Waco
From all walks of life
Carter BloodCare serves the blood transfusion needs of about 700 patients every day in 57 counties of north, central and east Texas. Volunteers, whose blood donations support these patients, come from all walks of life and so do the patients whose lives depend on transfusions.
While patients’ needs are urgent, donors must fit their expressions of altruism into lives filled with so many responsibilities and commitments. Our understandable reverence for Mother’s Day is an example. If blood could be stockpiled, then it would not matter that the needs of those 700 patients are at risk when important holidays take precedence for donors. But blood cannot be stockpiled, so donations around these times are also essential to meet the constant daily needs of transfusion-dependent patients.
Be a blood donor. You have it in you.
Dr. Merlyn Sayers, president and chief executive officer, Carter BloodCare, Bedford
EDITOR’S NOTE: St. Paul Lutheran Church hosts a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1301 Hogan Lane in the parking lot; Robinson Lions Club hosts a blood drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road; Providence Hospice hosts a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 24 at 6700 Sanger Ave.
Unwanted children
In her Thursday letter, La Nelda Hughes says nothing is more heartbreaking than an unwanted child. Then she says that every child deserves to be wanted, cared for and educated. I submit the only way those scenarios can play out is to not abort the child. She then suggests anti-abortionists volunteer at local schools or day cares. Fair enough. Right after she volunteers at the local abortion clinic and performs an abortion. She can relay to us how she lovingly pulled out the mangled remains of the child and whispered that she was happy to save him or her from a world full of danger, deprivation, hunger, fear and misery.
David Hayslip, Waco