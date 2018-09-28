Democrats’ malice
With the venomous rhetoric from Maxine Waters, the lunacy and mob mentality of anarchist thugs assaulting Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife at a Washington, D.C., restaurant and the wholesale abandonment of civility by the National Democratic Party, is it any wonder many Cruz campaign signs were vandalized here in McLennan County? Was there payment involved for this act of malice similar to payments made to professional protesters disrupting the Kavanaugh hearings? Whatever the case, it’s clear the underlying impetus here includes the absence of character and integrity, wholesale intolerance, total disregard for each person’s right of free expression and a mind given to criminal activity.
The National Democratic Party has embraced socialism as its ideology. In doing so, it likewise embraces and condones radical violence as a means to its ends. Vandalizing a campaign sign may seem a small matter, but it is a precursor of a much greater threat to our society.
Col. (retired) Jon R. Ker, Chairman, McLennan County Republican Party
Every time election signs are posted and damaged or stolen, I wonder why police do not enforce the law, especially when they witness the crime in person and refuse to do anything. How are you supposed to have faith in the law? My sign was in my yard with a posted “no trespassing/private property” warning, yet I had to raise Cain just to get the attention of police.
Tell me, if a policeman stands there and watches this crime being done and says nothing to the person, or is close enough to stop them, or had a body camera but did not record it, where is the justice? So long as they can get away with such actions, scofflaws will break the law.
Fannie Claudette Madison, Valley Mills
Parents are crucial
Regarding the Sept. 22 Trib story “Midway ISD elementary schools look to improve STAAR performance,” which stressed everything from poverty rates to technology and creative teaching practices: Please consider the fact that Midway Independent School District also has extreme parental involvement through volunteers, classroom assistance and PTA. Midway ISD receives the same state/federal funding as most other schools and districts in the area based on need. What makes the real difference is parental support.
I have a child at South Bosque Elementary School and the fund-raising efforts are huge. Those funds are employed to make sure that our kiddoes have access to all resources. These funds create a greater opportunity to be successful. Before we begin to wave the poverty banner and make a low-income plea at other schools, encourage parents in other districts to become more involved in the PTA and similar programs available — and not just at Friday night football games.
Candance Hayes, Waco