I write in support of Robert Cervenka, Republican candidate for McLennan County Commissioner, Precinct 1. Perhaps I should note at the outset that I’m a Democrat (and was once on your Board of Contributors), but I am happy to cross party lines when it comes to Bob. I first met Bob more than 20 years ago when he served in the planning department at the City of Waco. Later, I spent countless hours with him when he was the city manager of Robinson and I was developing a tract of investment property on Interstate 35.
Bob and I negotiated numerous planning and zoning issues together and helped facilitate a water-sharing agreement between the cities of Waco and Robinson. The agreement — years in the making — resulted in an industrial-capacity waterline, which crosses under Interstate 35, just south of Baylor Scott & White Hospital-Hillcrest, and the construction of a new elevated water storage tank in Robinson to serve its citizens. This project also included a purple-pipe system, one of the first in McLennan County, which makes reclaimed water available for irrigation.
Bob’s been preparing for this new challenge his whole life. He learned how to listen and build consensus from legendary Central Texas Congressman Bob Poage. Cervenka has spent his entire career in public service, reaching across party lines and city lines in an effort to promote smart growth for Central Texas. He’s the perfect person to serve the various stakeholders in McLennan County as the commissioner of Precinct 1.
Jeff Bowden, Austin
I would like to clear up what I believe to be a mischaracterization of the Republican Party of Texas (RPT) letter to Republican candidates as discussed in the editorial from Feb. 15. Our RPT state chairman James Dickey is easily accessible. I was concerned and sent him a message while still at the event. This is his unedited response: “We had several incumbent candidates getting pestered to participate in forums where it was hosted by a leftist group, moderated by a leftist, and was going to be them and a whole slew of D primary candidates.
“We put out a letter that said, ‘We advise candidates to focus on the primary during the few weeks left in the primary.’ There’s months to do R vs. D during the general. Having both R and D during the primary just confuses the issue and doesn’t respect the primary voters.”
This event and the League of Women Voters were not specifically mentioned. Kristen Alamo Rowin, being new to elections and politics, seemed to misunderstand the good reputation the LWV has in our community and across the nation. Other candidates did not have the same perception Mrs. Rowin did. My preferred candidate Elianor Vessali chose to not attend because she had a full day (6 a.m. to after 10 p.m.) the next day. Understandable, since there have been more than a half-dozen televised or live-streamed Republican forums in addition to meet-and-greets and block walking to directly contact voters.
In my opinion, the editorial staff of this paper and Mrs. Rowin owe the other CD-17 candidates and the RPT an apology. I’m highly disappointed with the editorial staff because they have been much more fair-minded in the past.
Lisa Dickison, McLennan County Precinct Chair, Pct. 29
EDITOR’S NOTE: Of the 11 Republican candidates running for the Congressional District 17 seat, only three including Ms. Rowin showed up at last week’s League of Women Voters of Waco meet-and-greet for the general public.
