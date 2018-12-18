Start packing
A huge pat on the back to Trib contributing columnist Glynn Beaty for his post-election column, “Something’s afoot in Texas.” Senate nominee Beto O’Rourke left many Texans shaking in their boots. His near-victory certainly had Sen. Ted Cruz and President Trump running scared, so much so that Trump had to campaign for Cruz to keep his dwindling Republican voter base riled up.
And let’s face it: Sen. Cruz ran negative TV ads about his opponent hating the flag, loving illegal immigrants and eager to impeach President Trump. Other messages centered on illicit drugs and border security. Cruz was all about fear. It worked in Cruz’s favor — but only for now!
In the not-so-distant future, all will be blue, especially Republicans. Some of those weird Californians are moving in. So are folks from Michigan, Ohio, New York and other places who want competitive races. Oh, my, the liberals are coming! Maybe some of us not open to change ought to start packing our bags and moving on!
Dana D. Phillips, Robinson
City of sloppiness
I live in the city of Whitney. It is apparent this little city doesn’t get the motto, “Don’t mess with Texas.” There are ordinances on the books that the town council totally ignores. Good ol’ boy politics is the norm.
I came to Whitney a couple of years ago. Research showed Whitney had a good reputation. The research was wrong. Sloppiness is ignored and ordinance violations are accepted. I have taken many pictures of one longtime resident’s lawn with farm equipment displayed against city ordinances. This is on a city lot less that one-quarter acre. The owner has said he knows the mayor and cannot be touched.
I seek to get word out to stay away from Whitney. It is not a good place to live! I should have moved to the Waco area. Keep up the good work!
Joseph Roy, Whitney
City of sin
Trib coverage about the [alleged] drugging and rape of a 19-year-old Baylor University student by the fraternity president was so shocking and demoralizing. I would not want my granddaughters to live in Waco to attend school. Waco’s past reputation involving a religious cult was happily replaced by HGTV’s “Fixer Up” program. But now it is damaged again. Women are not sub-human and disposable. Shame on the community for allowing such injustice.
Mrs. Deirdre Holler, Durham, North Carolina
Gardening in heaven
The city of Lorena, county of McLennan, state of Texas and America lost a great American on Dec. 13 when my good friend and neighbor, longtime Merrill Lynch financial adviser Michael McGregor, died. He was a gentleman and scholar, and a great Christian. I know he is showing Jesus how to plant a garden. May he rest in peace.
Retired Justice Felipe Reyna, Lorena