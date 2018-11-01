Smart voters
We the people — we’re better than this. How dismayed, angry and anxious are we feeling about this election, yet what can we do? It’s not exactly a piece of cake to go the no-longer-partisan route but it can be done and it does help to lift the toxic fog we’re in.
Here’s the thing: When you tell me “Republicans are suppressing the vote” or “Democrats want open borders” or that “they” are misbehaving and “we” never do, it’s clear you listen to a few media sources that tend to echo your own thinking and you’re uninformed. Why limit our knowledge of what’s really going on?
Being better than this can start with curating your news. Don’t let the talking heads tell you what the “other” is thinking or doing. It takes only a bit of time to monitor the spectrum of news sources but it sure improves your grasp of what’s actually happening and who’s trying to “play” whom.
For democracy’s sake, let’s get out of our familiar media corners and find out what’s going on for ourselves. We can set up feeds from a wide range of sources with a few clicks. The division being intentionally and strategically created between us keeps power in the hands of politicians instead of ours. We might be very surprised at what the “other” is actually saying and doing. We — the people — we are smarter and better than this and democracy is worth it.
Michele Adams-Thompson, Woodway
Candidate Q&As
Thank you for providing interviews with local political candidates. I particularly enjoyed the Rick Kennedy/Bill Flores interviews by the Trib editorial board of Oct. 21. This is a wonderful service your paper provides our community.
Would you ever consider including third-party candidates? I like to learn about all candidates on the ballot — not just Democrats and Republicans.
Todd Ehlers, Riesel
Fine young man
On Oct. 13, as my sister and I were sitting in the car in the Hewitt Walmart parking lot waiting for the rain and lightning to stop, the tornado alert system went off. We got out of the car, took just a few steps and the sky opened up. Rain poured down as we hurried to the entrance.
From my left I caught a glimpse of a red and white blur — and suddenly an umbrella was thrust over our heads. When we reached the door I turned to see who had done such a fine thing as to give two elderly ladies protection from a downpour. He was in his late teens or early 20s with a nice open smile on his face. I told him thank you so much, that was extremely nice of you! He flipped his umbrella shut and said, “No problem.” And he was gone.
I’ll probably never see that young man again but he has restored my confidence in humanity. He was thoughtful, chivalrous and sympathetic. And congrats to his parent for raising such a fine young man!
Vicki Brogdon, Morgan