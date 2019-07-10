More than a handbook
I am not typically a betting woman, but as a researcher and psychologist-in-training, at least part of my work involves generating hypotheses. As a crude example, if I were to survey 100 Baylor University students and alumni at random and ask them to list some of the reasons they chose to study at Baylor, I would hypothesize they would name things such as the university’s world-class facilities; its Christian mission; the quality and breadth of the education; its cutting-edge research; the both caring and accomplished faculty (among many other notable merits). As a Baylor alumna, I would find myself agreeing with most of these reasons.
And although I am not typically a betting woman, I would wager my mother-in-law’s heirloom china that not a single person would mention Baylor’s Statement on Human Sexuality as a reason for attending the university. So let us honestly ask ourselves: Do people choose to attend Baylor because of its policy on sexuality or in spite of it? (And might I remind you that Baylor’s policy also condemns all sexual activity outside of marriage?)
Yet this policy has become the crux of arguments against LGBTQ+ inclusion on campus and bolsters the reasoning that students and faculty who disagree with Baylor’s views on sexuality should simply leave the university. Such a narrow and oversimplified argument not only neglects the various identities held by LGBTQ+ students (because we should know that religious and sexual identities are not mutually exclusive) but also risks reducing the identity of the university to a few lines of text in the student code of conduct.
I believe that Baylor is more than this, and I am hopeful that Baylor can soon be a better place for all.
Jazmin Gonzalez, El Paso
Chicken farmers
The news this week of American business magnate Ross Perot’s death (yes, Virginia, people die, not “pass”) brought back two lasting political memories. One was of Ross holding a whiteboard. Said whiteboard was backup for his strident and repeated claim that if we did or did not do whatever, we were all going to be chicken farmers. No doubt. Chicken farmers.
The other was when Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders’ solution to the problem at hand was to teach masturbation in school. Problem probably was unwanted teen pregnancy.
Surely they did not mean to be funny, but they were a lastingly hilarious window into the world of politics.
Juanita Case, Hewitt
Our daily ruination
Boy, does that lady from Wisconsin have you pegged! While we subscribe to your paper, I only take out the crossword and comic strip pages. The rest I use for the dog to pee on or to wrap the garbage. Your Buffett/New York Times connections are undeniable.
Sometimes, when “Letters to the Editor” is on the back of one of those pages, I read them just to see how overrun we are getting with move-ins who have brought their politics to Texas and our ruination. It made my day to read her letter!
Mary Parks, Golinda