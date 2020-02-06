Sign Baylor petition!
On the banks of the Brazos River Baylor University offers one of the most unique tailgating and sailgating experiences in college football. My group of four extended families have been tailgating together since the Floyd Casey Stadium days. We have three tailgate spots, a tailgate trailer and all the gear.
The Baylor Athletic Department now plans to sell out and destroy this tailgate culture, all for a quick buck from a vendor. Baylor has turned over operations of the tailgate areas to a third-party vendor who has more than doubled the price per spot, is requiring tailgaters to rent their expensive gear and is not allowing parking anymore at tailgate spots.
What is more important to Baylor, empowering the most diehard fans to continue to build an amazing game-day experience or selling out for a quick buck? Sign the petition calling on Baylor to stop this travesty: www.change.org/p/baylor-university-fan-engagement-don-t-ruin-baylor-tailgating
Jonathon McClellan, Baylor Class of 2008
So much for prayers
The hypocrisy exhibited by many of faith must stop. It doesn’t matter if you are a Trump supporter or not. Whether you are a Christian, Jew, Muslim or any other religion, one thing is undeniable. It is simply wrong and unacceptable for the president of the United States, referencing Sen. Mitt Romney’s authentic and heartfelt justification for conviction (grounded in his faith), to arrogantly say as he did Thursday morning at a National Prayer Breakfast: “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that’s not so.”
Not only is this rhetoric intolerable but it is spoken by a man who cheated on his wife while she was pregnant, incessantly preaches hatred and has committed so many unethical, immoral deeds. Those who are religious and believe in sacred moral principles should condemn this unequivocally and emphatically.
But even condemnation is not enough. Those of faith must do more than merely give lip service to their beliefs. They should act on their religious convictions, recognizing that the ends don’t justify the means. Just because one agrees with Trump’s policy positions (e.g., abortion, school prayer, etc.) or concurs with his appointment of conservative federal judges does not justify supporting a president whose words and behaviors contradict so many foundational religious principles. The time has come for more persons of faith to vote against someone who defies and contradicts so many of their spiritual precepts.
Richard Cherwitz, Ph.D., Ernest A. Sharpe Centennial Professor Emeritus, Moody College of Communication, University of Texas
Homeless slackers!
Waco never had a homeless problem till well-meaning but misguided folks started having all these programs for them. Now they are at almost every intersection. This is not a coincidence. Build it and they will come. Let’s not end up like Austin: 2% unemployment and people who don’t want to work.
Sorry if this sounds mean, but the truth hurts.
Bo Koon, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.