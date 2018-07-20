And Jesus wept
I had to wonder what Mr. Smith was thinking when, in his Wednesday letter siding with “Brother Ian McCaw,” he posed questions regarding Baylor coeds’ actions that resulted in their being raped. I have to wonder, Mr. Smith, why a college coed would need to know who to call if they were raped. Why do you single out young female college students for drinking, staying out late or mingling with fellow college athletes, some considered “celebrities” on the Baylor campus?
How many rape victims have you volunteered to counsel at emergency rooms after they have been victimized, or at the crime scene? Do you know men are raped as well as women?
I assure you, Mr. Smith, a rape victim is never at fault for being raped. Your ignorance and judgmental attitude makes my blood boil. I’m sure you make Jesus weep.
Judy Gunn, Waco
When local attorney Jim Dunnam, representing Baylor assault victims, throws out embellishments like “hundreds of rapes,” why doesn’t someone ask him if he has any interest in convicting the rapists or only how much money he can get out of Baylor?
James Gatlin, McGregor
Scaling Lady Liberty
Regardless of one’s feelings about our government separating illegal immigrants and their children, this doesn’t excuse the actions of the woman who climbed on the Statue of Liberty on the Fourth of July. She apparently could care less about her own safety or those sent to bring her down, or that she ruined the day of so many people looking forward to visiting “Lady Liberty.” Hope she gets a long prison sentence.
John Baker, Hewitt
EDITOR’S NOTE: At last report, Patricia Okoumou pleaded not guilty to federal charges of trespassing, interfering with government functions and disorderly conduct.