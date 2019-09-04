Jesus, BU & LGBTQControversy surrounding the human sexuality stance by the Baylor University administration has led some to ask “What would Jesus do?” When we pose the question “What would Jesus do” in a particular setting, we must begin with what he has said in Holy Scriptures concerning the subject. While he may not have used the word “homosexual” in his teachings, he did clearly state according to the gospel messages in Matthew 19 and Mark 10 that God’s pattern for sexuality is marriage between a man and a woman.
As we study the teachings of Jesus, we come to understand that not only did he speak during his incarnation but he speaks also today through all scripture. His teachings and precepts are immutable and indicate that today he would not condone any sexual conduct, whether heterosexual or homosexual, that deviates from God’s stated patterns. However, regardless of a person’s sexuality, when the unchanging love of God comes in contact with our fallen nature, he is faithful to fulfill his promise of a “new birth” to everyone who believes in his son, the Lord Jesus Christ.
In addition, “what he would do” is what we as Christians should do and that is embrace and love the LGBTQ community as part of God’s marvelous creation. Under no circumstances should hateful or threatening acts be tolerated as a part of the life of LGBTQ students at Baylor University. Yet, recognizing them as a student group would not change the mistreatments that have been claimed and, moreover, would create confusion about and a conflict with the stated “Mission of Baylor” to Christian commitment and standards.
As an alumnus of Baylor University and a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, I desire that the LGBTQ community attend our Christian churches and Christian schools. I believe that Baylor’s current “Policy Stance on Human Sexuality” and plans to address the related issues are moving in the right direction. I strongly encourage the Baylor family to support President Livingstone, the administration and regents in their efforts.
David A. Nelson, Baylor BA ’69, JD ’78, Dallas
Serious? We’ll see
Quoting the governor of Texas: “I am heartbroken by the crying of the people in the state of Texas. I am tired of the dying… The status quo in Texas is unacceptable, and action is needed.” I challenge the governor to take action and have AR-style rifles and other weapons of warfare classified the same as automatic machine guns. The federal National Firearms Act, last amended in 1986, regulates fully automatic weapons, suppressors, short-barreled rifles and shotguns, and destructive devices such as bombs or grenades. And it complies neatly with the Constitution’s Second Amendment “well-regulated” text.
If the governor is serious about “action is needed,” he will sponsor legislation in the state of Texas to reclassify these weapons of warfare under the same regulations that govern automatic weapons, and he will lead a national effort to have the National Firearms Act amended.
Michael Dennis, Castle Rock, Colorado
