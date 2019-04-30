Jubilee Food Market
I respond to the recent letter-writer who noted her disappointment about Urban REAP’s greens going bad at Jubilee Food Market. I also have noticed that produce at Jubilee is often going bad or seems subpar in some way. We need more shoppers to move the produce along!
My family and I live about two blocks from the grocery store and, as the main grocery shopper in my household, I make every effort to purchase from Jubilee as much as I can. I love having a grocery store right in our neighborhood. The cashiers are friendly and wave to my 1-year-old every time we come through. I love the fresh produce from their greenhouse. I purchase a minimum of two heads of their scrumptious butter lettuce every time it is on display!
I would love for others to discover this yummy lettuce, as well as the other healthful and delicious options available at Jubilee Food Market.
Natalie De Laurell, Waco
Sports & more
The timing of Todd Nafe’s column, “Why aren’t more kids fishing these days?” , was perfect for me. Our Boy Scouts of America Family Scouts are going on a fishing campout next weekend at a local farm. As scoutmaster, I have been worrying about my fishing skills and learning what I can from those who fish. Thankfully we will have a few who actually fish with us.
Youth benefit from going outdoors and trying new things with family and trusted adults. If you want to take your family fishing but aren’t sure where to start, stop by the Waco Scout Shop on Lake Air Drive and pick up the $5 booklet for the BSA Fishing Merit Badge. The book includes loads of great information about fishing. You will need to top this off by conversing with a local fisherman.
Keep going outdoors and, even if you don’t catch fish, you will have spent pleasant time with family. Your child will remember these times later. They will remember the challenges you may have faced as you hooked the worm or untangled the line while helping them. Please take sunscreen, a hat and drinking water. It is even more pleasant if you have a chair and some snacks.
Melody Terrell, Scoutmaster, Troop 308 for Girls
* * *
Squeaky wheels are supposed to get greased first. But each spring I seem to call for the same contested review — the Tribune-Herald’s dry treatment of Baylor baseball. I’d say Coach Rod’s first-place nine — plus his bellicose bullpen — qualify as “big wheels” in the Big 12. Yet Monday’s sports section relegated the Bears’ weekend sweep of TCU to a somewhat pallid place, Page 3B of the sports section. After the Geico 500, Talladega and Zurich Classic.
Hey, guys, you probably don’t care that I tape up Baylor’s diamond-dusting kids, preferably with green-and-gold pictures, in my ranch kitchen. But you better hope I don’t apply for your job. I’d probably pitch in pics of the friendliest ushers anywhere!
Kay King, Eddy