Wildlife for dinnerI write to express my concern about illegal wildlife trafficking and to urge elected officials to pass legislation to stop it. Wildlife trafficking is a commercial enterprise that entails illegal poaching, taking and trade of wild plants and animals. We now know that it is also the cause of wildlife-to-human viruses like COVID-19, the new coronavirus causing thousands to get sick.
To better restrict the wildlife trade, our elected leaders need to immediately pass legislation that prohibits the wildlife trade and trafficking in the United States. The Trump administration should enforce existing laws at home and abroad.
As individuals and as a society, we can be diligent about knowing the source of products we consume. The wildlife trade exists around the world, including here at home. Not buying products that are derived from wildlife is a crucial action we can each take.
We can prevent more wildlife diseases from infecting humans by putting an end to illegal wildlife trafficking and stopping exploitation of wildlife generally. I hope our elected officials will take action to do so.
Peggy Bollini, Boone
EDITOR’S NOTE: No less than President Trump’s chief immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on “Fox & Friends” last week that all of China‘s wet markets should be shut down immediately in view of the pandemic ravaging the world: “It boggles my mind how, when we have so many diseases that emanate out of that unusual human-animal interface, we just don’t shut it down. I don’t know what else has to happen to appreciate that.”
Thank religionI truly feel sorry for John Vickrey, the Okie from Norman or agnostic or atheist or whatever he is. His letter to the Trib on Saturday was a new low for him. I am assuming that he wrote to you since the Oklahoma papers would probably refuse to publish such trash. Perhaps you should return to your previous policy of no letters on Saturday. Fortunately you gave the opposite opinion to Vickrey a fair chance by publishing the faith-based column by Bill Tinsley. There is no reason that faith and science have to be at odds.
Two very good friends who were classmates of mine at a faith-based school in Minnesota (St. John’s of Collegeville) are recognized leaders in their scientific fields. One is a chemist who is a renowned world leader in mass spectrometry at Washington University. The other is an MD who taught at Loyola of Chicago and has been a leader in the field of infectious diseases for many years. Many great scientists, engineers and mathematicians have graduated from universities founded by orders such as the Jesuits, Benedictions and Franciscans.
Bill McBride, Woodway
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sorry, better find yourself a newspaper that publishes only one side of the political or religious equation. Incidentally, the letter directly beneath Mr. Vickrey’s on the very same page was a poem by Woodway resident and eternal optimist Ben Hagins urging deeper faith in God in these trying times.
Great job, H-E-BI write to give a warm thank-you to my Woodway H-E-B. Through all this craziness they are doing an excellent job of keeping supplies available, people calm and going above and beyond in so many ways. I’ve also noticed that none of the prices has changed during this crisis. A fantastic and welcome surprise.
Thank you, H-E-B.
Krystal Lund, Lorena
