They are us
When asked to comment regarding members of the Muslim immigrant community brutally slain by a deranged gunman in the country she leads, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responded, “They are us.” And while addressing the 28-year-old man accused of taking the lives of 50 innocent men, women and children participating in prayer services at their mosques, she said: “You might have chosen us but we utterly reject and condemn you.”
Though not Muslim, the prime minister wore a head scarf, a practice in the Muslim community, when meeting with survivors of victims and with community leaders in Christchurch, the city of 375,000 where this slaughter occurred. “We represent diversity, kindness and compassion,” she said during an address to the New Zealand Parliament. “We are a home for those who share our values, and we offer refuge for those who need it.”
Throughout New Zealand, a country of some 5 million residents in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, gatherings of people large and small listened to speakers as they echoed the sentiments of their nation’s leader, one of the youngest in the world to lead a democracy. When asked, members of the immigrant community said that they had come to New Zealand because they sought peace in a country where they could raise their families and earn livings. They said they did not believe the country that welcomed them was to blame for the killings. They were grateful and proud to be living in New Zealand.
Leaders throughout the world have condemned the massacre, including President Trump, who called the massacre a “horrible, disgraceful thing.” Prime Minister Ardern said that during her conversation with the president, she urged him to be sympathetic and loving toward Muslim communities. I am hopeful the president will reflect on this suggestion and embrace the Muslim community in America with the same compassion the prime minister has displayed. Perhaps the example of a smaller nation will help to heal us, a healing we so desperately need. Perhaps we will realize that, indeed, “they are us.”
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Dallas
EDITOR’S NOTE: Johnson is a Waco native.
Waco’s arts czar
A big tip of the hat here to veteran Trib staff writer Carl Hoover and, as always, his excellent coverage of the arts happenings in Waco through a number of Trib columns and pieces on March 21. From the Civic Theatre to the Waco Symphony, from the Beach Boys to Steven Curtis Chapman, what a magnificent time for entertainment in our city. Anyone who thinks there’s nothing to do locally needs to be awakened from what must be a long nap.
When we support the local arts, we invest in our community. Thank you, Carl, for helping us do just that!
Harry Harelik, Waco