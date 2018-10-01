Sorting out the credit
On Sunday, Trib columnist Harry Harelik wrote an op-ed enthusiastically supporting the arts scene in Waco. As chairman of the Board of Trustees and director of Art Center of Waco, we could not be more pleased to see public support of not only the visual but the performing arts in Waco, Texas. However, the column says that Art Center of Waco curated the “Writing on the Wall” exhibit that is on view at Cultivate 7twelve.
We simply want to make sure that Rebekah Hagman at Cultivate 7twelve and her co-curators get all the credit for bringing a Banksy to town. Summer Shine of Luna Juice, Fiona Bond and artist Ty Clark were all part of the collaboration. We’re also happy to announce that our next artist talk will be by none other than Ty Clark, on Tuesday, Oct. 23 (with more details to come soon).
We thank Rebekah for assisting us in a time of need and allowing the Art Center of Waco to relocate our administrative offices to Cultivate 7twelve, where we continue to benefit from the rich programming and collaborative environment. Hopefully soon we’ll be able to move into our new downtown location and offer an additional downtown art venue.
Jill Michaels, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Art Center of Waco
Claire Sexton, Director, Art Center of Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: In fairness to Mr. Harelik, new president of the Waco Symphony Orchestra, he never said Art Center of Waco “curated” the exhibit, only that it promoted it.
Who’s voting?
Regarding all the scrap in our not-so-distant past over illegal/legal voter status, I was dismayed by Trib staffer Cassie L. Smith’s Sept. 25 article “Voter registration events set for Tuesday.” In the article, the who, when and what you need to vote made me scratch my head in sheer confusion. Apparently, what you need to register to vote is either a Texas-issued driver’s license or a Texas-issued ID card. If you have neither, no worries — just provide the last four digits of a Social Security number. No Social Security number? No worries: Check a box on the voter registration form that states you have none of the required documents to vote in our elections.
Why even bother with a registration process in the first place? The article states residents can confirm registration status on the Vote Texas website. Why bother? Apparently, it doesn’t matter if you have the required documents to participate in our election process. Just show up and pick whom you want to run our government.
Only legal citizens should have say in how our local, state and federal governments run.
Tonya L. Warren, Waco
Rankled over streets
I sure would like to see some immediate improvement to most of our streets. I realized today that it is totally insulting, not to mention uncomfortable, to have to drive around most of Waco. I am upset at what we put up with.
Maria Malachi, Waco