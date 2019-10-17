A two-way street
Regarding the Oct. 11 Earl Tilford column headlined “Time for some unity, grace” with the subhead “Civility begins with respect for the president”: I appreciate the history lesson Mr. Tilford presents. I agree civility is often the best approach, just as it was in 1963. Civility, however, is not a one-way street, and time after time this president has been anything but civil toward those he opposes (e.g. “Lock her up!”).
Galatians 6:7 tells us that we reap what we sow. Could it be that the seeming uncivil words Mr. Trump gets from folks like the mayor of Minneapolis are simply an equal and opposite reaction to his own rhetoric? Another point: To compare President Trump to President Kennedy in terms of civility and respect is a stretch at best. Indeed, when I think of the way Mr. Trump recently turned our backs on our Kurdish allies, I’m downright ashamed. Indeed, we should all be ashamed.
Doug Jackson, Woodway
Zack & Jim
The James H. Lockwood Masonic Lodge’s Community Builder recipients for 2019-2020 are Zack & Jim of radio station WACO 100. A banquet in their honor will be Nov. 19 at Lee Lockwood Scottish Rite Library & Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Tickets for the banquet are on sale at Lee Lockwood Library.
Zack Owen and Jim Cody have worked to support many community projects around Waco and Central Texas for years. They have been major supporters of our military both locally and in the war zones of the Far East. They are two of the most popular radio personalities in Central Texas. We at Lockwood Lodge are proud and honored to have these two fine individuals as our recipients of the highest award a Masonic Lodge can give to non-Masons.
Sam Cryan, Waco
Armed forces
This is to the Democrats who keep saying that the citizens of this country don’t need military-style rifles. If that is so, then all the rifles in America would be banned or confiscated. I’ll tell you why, using the U.S. military as an example.
From the Vietnam War through today, they use the AR platform of rifles (semi-automatic/full automatic). Citizens use these same type of rifles to hunt, target shoot and plink.
In the Korean War, the U.S. military used the M-1 Garand and M-1 carbine (semi-autos/full autos). Citizens use these same type of rifles to hunt, target shoot and plink.
In World War I, the U.S. military used the bolt-action rifle. Citizens use these same type of rifles to hunt, target shoot and plink.
In the Spanish-American War and the Indians wars throughout the American West, the U.S. military used the single-shot rifle. Citizens use these same type of rifles to hunt, target shoot and plink.
In the Civil War and prior, the main firearm was the black-powder muzzle loader. Citizens use these same type of rifles to hunt, target shoot and plink.
Now, if the Democrats will please tell me what type of rifle that I can own that is not military-style, I will gladly listen to them.
Jerry Smith, Robinson
