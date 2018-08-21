Which landfill?
Landfill site consideration: In making the final decision on which landfill site to proceed to permit, I hope the Waco City Council gives a lot of consideration to being good stewards of the tax funds and solid-waste fees collected from citizens of the city of Waco. From all the information reported by the press, the so-called “Axtell site” is going to cost several million dollars more to develop than the Old Lorena Road site and have much higher operational cost in terms of transportation.
If choosing the Old Lorena Road site is going to precipitate a lawsuit, I feel sure Waco can defend the Old Lorena Road site for far less cost than the additional cost to develop the Axtell site. At present the Old Lorena Road site is the most cost-effective for the citizens of Waco. All the environmental issues will be addressed and studied in the permitting process with the state of Texas.
I cannot see how the Waco City Council can pursue any other site. The citizens of Waco should be the loudest voice in this matter.
William Aston, Waco
Beer blast
On Friday, Aug. 10, along with my wife and my son, who had traveled from Dallas, I went to the remodeled, much-touted Hippodrome to attend the John Anderson concert. We all looked forward to an evening of good music and entertainment for which I had paid $45 each for us to attend.
Imagine our dismay when the anticipated evening turned into a loud beer fest with people carrying buckets of bottled beer into the theater. These festivities culminated when a nearby woman, unprovoked by any of us, threw the contents of a glass of beer all over us. Then she laughed at our discomfort.
Yes, I will tell my friends about this memorable evening. And, no, I will not be going back to the Hippodrome.
Richard McCance, McGregor
Eating the debt
An Aug. 10 Trib article noted that beginning this school year, all Waco ISD students will receive free breakfasts and lunches. It noted that 80 percent would qualify for free or reduced lunches anyway. These free lunches will be funded by a federal program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. I am all for this particular program.
However, it is not being funded by us locally or out of current funds. With the federal budget headed for close to another trillion-dollar deficit, our Washington representatives have signed a loan-note that will require these very kids to pay off the debt. Till We the People insist that our representatives balance the budget, there will be no real free lunches. And We the People must be willing to give up a lot of government perks, pay for things locally and out of current funds, and cut out programs we cannot afford.
So don’t blame Congress for our debt problems. Go look in the mirror instead.
Don Hardcastle, Emeritus Professor of Physics, Baylor University, Waco