America for all
I am a veteran and I have great respect for our flag. I stand ramrod straight, rendering the proper salute when appropriate. But in my peripheral vision, I can often see other people looking around, talking, sometimes eating, etc., during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” These people don’t behave as I believe they should.
However, these last words are paramount. I served my country because I wanted to protect our fundamental freedoms. The burning of flags by anti-war demonstrators during the Vietnam War was hurtful to me and not something I would ever do. But I was serving to ensure their freedom of choice and right to protest.
So let’s not single out African-American men for kneeling during the national anthem. At least they are doing so to call attention to a perceived social injustice. And let’s be careful in demanding that others behave in exactly the way we choose to behave. We have a fundamental right of choice.
Of course, you are free to disagree.
Ray Bagby, Waco
Who’s supporting us?
I was born with little chance at the American Dream. My father was a poor backland sharecropper. I was born in a three-room house without electricity, gas, water or an indoor toilet. I was nearly 18 when we moved into federal public housing and for the first time had gas, water and an indoor toilet.
During military service, I got the biggest break of my life. Texas populist Senator Ralph Yarborough passed his Cold War GI Bill. That was my ticket to a college degree and an opportunity for the good life. It was a life-changing event. That’s what a good people’s senator can do to improve the lives of ordinary Americans.
Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Bill Flores, whose district includes Waco, have been in Washington for six and eight years respectively. Neither Cruz nor Flores has sponsored or voted for any legislation that would significantly improve the lives of ordinary Americans.
They both voted numerous times to take health care away from more than 20 million ordinary Americans. They both voted for a $2.3 trillion tax cut, over 80 percent of which goes to corporations and the wealthy, and is financed with borrowed money. That tax cut will increase the budget deficit to more than a trillion dollars this year.
As Donald Trump attacks our friends, supports and defends our enemies, attacks and lies about our CIA and FBI, says he’s in love with Kim Jong Un, sabotages our national security, tears migrant babies from their mothers’ arms and sows hate, fear and division in America, Cruz and Flores sit by quietly and do nothing.
If you want to support wealthy corporate interests in Washington, vote for Cruz and Flores. If you want folks in Congress who will represent you, me and other ordinary Central Texans, vote for Beto O’Rourke and Rick Kennedy.
Charles Reed, Waco