Beat the drum slowlyWaco suffered a significant loss Tuesday with the death of Henry Dietz, pivotal owner of Dietz Memorial. I lost a neighbor and lifelong friend. Given that he was but a few months shy of his 102nd birthday, few generational contemporaries remain to mourn his passing. His younger friends, however, are legion — men and women who held him in substantial respect, high regard and great affection.
When I last saw him, he greeted me with the same warmth and good cheer which accompanied our every encounter for the almost 80 years he was my friend. He leaves a family — children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in whom he seemed to implant the virtues he exhibited in his life.
Greatly bettered by his presence, we are the less for his passing.
“Beat the drum slowly, and play the pipes lowly.”
Tom M. Oliver, Waco
Shedding lightAccording to an Aug. 22, 2019 edition of the Tribune-Herald, the city of Waco is being urged through its Sustainable Resource Practices Advisory Board to move to solar power and hybrid vehicles as part of a transition to 100% renewable energy. This is a noble goal. However, how they get there is just as important.
First, where will the purchased solar panels be manufactured? Most are made in China, which subsidizes them to make them cheaper. China by far produces the most pollution of any country, so purchasing theirs generates more environmental pollution, so what is gained? The same is true for many foreign-produced panels.
Production of solar panels and the rechargeable batteries used in hybrids generates some very toxic chemicals that must be properly disposed of by the production company. The environmental impact when disposing of, or recycling, these panels and batteries at a later time is also a major problem and must be factored in.
Wind and solar production facilities must have back-up energy sources for times when there is no wind or sun. How will this be accomplished? If not done correctly, it will only move the pollution generated from the United States to some other country and exchange one type of pollution for another.
Also, taxpayers must informed of the higher taxes these plans will require.
Don Hardcastle, Waco
Think about your vote
I hope every qualified citizen plans to vote in the 2020 election. We can continue with the present president or select another. The present one gave the wealthy and large corporations a huge tax cut. Now he seeks to give a large tax cut to small companies. He has already run up $2 trillion in new debt. The Congressional Budget Office several days ago termed the fiscal situation including growing debt and runaway federal spending as unsustainable.
Voters must decide if they want affordable health care for all, affordable college education and an updating of infrastructure which will create many new jobs. It is our choice. Go vote!
Jim Denton, Gatesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.