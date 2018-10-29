We mourn again
I was conducting Torah study in Waco when one of the participants received a news flash on his phone. There was a shooting in a synagogue in Pittsburgh. We all stopped to catch our breath for a minute. As details came out, we looked around at one another. There were maybe 15 of us in a room, unarmed, unguarded. Was this the first of a series, we wondered, thinking back to 9/11 when you thought it just couldn’t get worse — and then it did.
The death toll started climbing: first, single digits, then double. The inevitable questions of who, why. The reason for the gathering of people in Pittsburgh was a brit milah, a ritual event to welcome a baby boy into the world. In attendance were friends, family, parents, grandparents, all sharing in the ritual to welcome another life into the community and into the world.
The murderer was a white supremacist who chose the Tree of Life Synagogue for one reason: It contained Jews. Eleven people died in this attack, others were injured. As if this event is not difficult enough for all of us to bear, both in and outside the Jewish community, there are people now attempting to twist the deaths of these people into a political statement for their own selfish purposes. I’m not sure if the greater evil is done by the murderer or by those holding up the murders for their own agenda.
The Jewish community in Waco mourns the deaths of these people. It mourns the death of feeling secure by sitting in your own congregation, wherever it may be, to celebrate a simcha, a happy occasion, with those you love. It mourns the death of civil conversation that allows people of different faiths and different beliefs to seek commonalities. It mourns the loss of the shelter we have attempted to place around our children. And after we have spent so many years saying “Never Again,” it mourns … again.
May their memories be for a blessing.
Cantor Monica J. O’Desky, Temple Rodef Shalom, Waco
Fighting trafficking
Human trafficking, sex trafficking and labor trafficking have hit local headlines lately. Humanity is devalued and the sanctity of life is diminished when people are trafficked. We don’t want this for any life. And we don’t want this in our city.
I am so grateful for Sheriff Parnell McNamara, Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt and their leadership, along with their capable teams, for standing strong against trafficking in our city. The women and men who serve in uniform with them should be constantly thanked, prayed for and encouraged.
I want Waco to be known as a city that not only arrests traffickers but also prosecutes them to the full extent of the law. All humans are created in the image of God, and we should make every effort to safeguard the most vulnerable in our society, from the unborn to the enslaved and the oppressed.
John Durham, Waco