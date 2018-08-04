Two universes
President Trump characterized the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a great success. I agree. It was a great success — for Putin.
In the presence of Putin, Trump appears to be awestruck and way out of his league in diplomacy. Trump seems unable to distinguish between America’s friends and our enemies. As one who adheres mostly to the Democratic Party in elections, I have become more wary of him and his close supporters than Kim Jong Un or Putin or China. It’s encouraging to see many Republicans react with alarm at some of the actions and statements that issue from the White House.
It’s time for patriotic Republicans and Democrats to unite in an effort to bring under control the damage being done to our foreign policy relations, our trade relations and our dialogue with nations that have been staunch allies for many decades. The motto “Make America Great Again” must have been a ploy to sway voters because, in my over 90 years of lifetime, I have not seen a POTUS who has been so prone to criticism of his opponents, so outspoken about the news media, so domineering toward friendly nations and so yielding to nations that would gladly destroy our democratic way of life. In the presidential campaign, Trump reminded me of the posturing and smirking of Benito Mussolini in his heyday. The ongoing effort to destroy or undermine the news media and any other source of opposition has not reduced my concern about Trump. His words and actions seem to be designed to consolidate his power base. He is the master of “fake news.”
J.R. Chapman, Hubbard
I heard an interview with Barack Obama where he said, “The right and left are living in different universes.” I had to stop to ponder that statement. I felt uneasy and extremely sad about his beliefs. I’m aware Barack Obama’s father was from Africa and he most likely didn’t know or care about American history. Is this what is dividing our nation? Immigrants and refugees flooding into our nation wanting the American Dream, yet not caring or even knowing how that dream was born?
Our nation was founded on blood shed mainly by white men with the belief we are one nation under God. Sadly, we have become many nations under many gods. A nation divided will fall. God’s intentions were made vividly clear in Genesis. Words from God are what our nation was founded upon.
I will state publicly that we should never have brought slaves into this land. The adjustment to all involved was devastating to America. I am a true American. My forefathers fought and shed blood for the American Dream. Instead of immigrants lifting us up, immigrants have torn us apart. Our nation was founded by intelligent white men, not carnival clowns dancing around to a dyslexic version of our Founding Fathers. Can we be restored? It looks bleak. Let’s take care of our own, clean up and, yes, let’s make America great again!
Taryn Tipton, DAR, Waco