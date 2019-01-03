Move over, gators!
President Trump said over and over he knows only the best people and “will get the best people for the job.” He also said he would drain the swamp.
Hard facts: Secretary Tom Price, out for graft; EPA head Scott Pruitt, out for graft; Secretary Ryan Zinke, out for graft; adviser George Papadopoulos, jailed; campaign manager Paul Manafort, convicted; Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, guilty; Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, sentenced; adviser Rick Gates, pleaded guilty; and Pence advisors Bijan Kian and Ekim Alptekin, indicted.
Also, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, ousted; Attorney General Jeff Sessions, fired; Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, close to being sent packing for ethics violations. At least 16 people associated with the administration have been indicted, pled guilty, convicted or jailed for Russian contacts. And since Trump became president, we’ve seen a 60 percent turnover rate.
Even McDonald’s has only a 43 percent turnover rate. There are now 17 Trump-related investigations. A few of these include Wikileaks, Trump Tower Moscow, obstruction of justice, the Russian government’s election attack, inauguration funding, super PAC funding, foreign lobbying, Trump foundation misdeeds, an emoluments lawsuit, the Turkish influence, a $400 million tax scheme and campaign conspiracy. Trump’s swamp has turned into an overflowing cesspool.
Pamela Neal, Temple
Storybook Christmas
I very much enjoyed reading the inspirational article about Brittany Guderian Attaway, the “Storybook Christmas Girl,” on Christmas Day. I admire her determination to reach her goals and wish her and her family the very best in years to come. Thank you, Brittany, for representing my favorite charity.
Gloria Gauntt, Waco