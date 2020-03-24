We’re all different
To answer Tish Anderson’s question in her Tuesday letter — why are grocery stores still open when they have curbside service? Many people do not have vehicles and must rely on family, neighbors, mass transit (which now only allows 10 people at a time on the bus) or walking to make grocery store visits. Many people do not have enough available cash or a credit card to call in an order and pick it up through a drive-through. Some people in our community have to use SNAP [food stamps] for grocery items.
Ms. Anderson, have you no compassion for fellow citizens suffering severe financial strain and loss of minimum-wage jobs? This time in our lives, everyone is anxious and stressed. If a single mother or father with rent to pay, mouths to feed, is released from his or her job with no benefits, there is no way of trying to find money except through the very complicated government unemployment program. Do you really think everyone has a computer at his or her fingertips? I can assure you, many older citizens and people of lesser incomes do not have this luxury. You sound like you are lucky enough to have all the necessary items to order groceries online and pick them up.
As to the stores open with people still patronizing them, there is something called personal responsibility. If people go shopping for things other than food, they are fully aware of the chances they take. The government cannot shoulder every decision people make. The onus is on them. None of us wants a police state.
So now you maybe understand why.
Donna M. Myers, Waco
Grocery madness
I understand the need to try to contain the virus. However, is the panic really necessary? The long lines at grocery store entrances and the number of people in the store and in checkout lines do not reflect community guidelines of less than 50 people gathering in one place or of keeping 6 feet from others. So all other actions are nullified by grocery stores.
One solution would be to have half-price delivery for people who are vulnerable and have the store open from 8 to 10 a.m. for them and the delivery people. Then have a lottery system for everyone else limited to so many every 30 minutes with people picking their preferred three options. Until containment happens at grocery stores, there is no real containment.
Rebecca Claypool, Waco
Gift certificates!
One way to help out the restaurants/bars during this closure period is to buy gift certificates, many of which can be bought online. They can use that money now, and when this is all over you can use the gift cards. Let’s all just keep calm and help one another out. We’ll make it. Meanwhile, wash your hands and keep your distance. Cheers!
Ronald Rolf, Waco
