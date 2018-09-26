The FBI way
As a retired FBI agent who has conducted background investigations of presidential nominees, I find much in Rudy Mehrbani’s Sept. 22 column with which to agree. Yet one omission may well reflect the author’s political bias. The act (or omission) that produced the circus we now witness was Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s failure to immediately provide the Dr. Christine Blasey Ford letter to the FBI. Yes, Dr. Ford deservedly requested and sought anonymity. As Sen. Feinstein and the opinion writer know, the FBI can in fact give anonymity to a person desiring such during the course of a national security background investigation.
Here’s what should have/could have happened: Upon receiving the letter prior to any public disclosure some six weeks ago, the FBI could have asked Sen. Feinstein to use the channels by which she received the letter to convey to Dr. Ford that the FBI desired to talk with her about the allegation and could protect her identity. If Dr. Ford had agreed, the FBI could have interviewed her and asked probing and logical questions. Potential witnesses who could corroborate or dispute the information also could have been contacted discreetly before the coaching and prepping of witnesses began.
Ultimately, the nominee in this case, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, would be contacted and confronted with the allegation. He could have given his side of the story or his denial and provided names of additional persons to be contacted. This all could have been done prior to Senate confirmation hearings. All of this information would have then been available to the Senate committee in the background report with anonymity to those contacted as requested. Based on the facts uncovered, various conclusions and outcomes might have been reached. These conclusions could have ranged from unfounded to the nominee’s withdrawal. Or we could have ended up where we are now but in a much more orderly fashion.
What we have now is not about compassion or due process for the two central figures and their families, it’s about politics. My prediction is the two principal parties will have their day before the Senate committee. Both will be compelling and believable. But then people who have already made up their minds will say now we have a potential federal violation, i.e. perjury. The FBI will then investigate. Only now the investigation will be done with no element of surprise and after witnesses have been tainted, prepped, coached and in some cases threatened.
In the end, an inconclusive outcome is more likely and probable.
Norman Townsend, FBI Special Agent – Retired, Waco
Hunting up witches
The Salem witch trials lasted for only three months, but the plaintiffs were successful. Of the more than 200 accused and nearly 150 arrested as witches, 19 were executed. Three months will bring us past the midterms. Enough time, right?
History does repeat itself, some can surely hope.
Juanita Case, Hewitt