While I don’t know all of the facts concerning the case against Jacob Walter Anderson, I am appalled by the plea deal granted him. All that comes from this is a man now walking the streets, confident he can get away with allegedly raping a woman. He has admitted to unlawful restraint, a third-degree felony. What was he doing when he restrained this woman?
Prosecutor Hilary LaBorde said she decided not to go to trial because of how another woman handled herself in another rape case earlier this year. She lost that case and didn’t want to lose another. Apparently, it’s more important to have one less “loss” on your record than to give this woman her day in court. Even worse, LaBorde didn’t have the courtesy to communicate this decision to the victim and her family. They instead read about it in the Waco Tribune-Herald. How insensitive.
And in case you missed it in the Trib, here is a reference by the victim’s family in a statement: “Hilary told us she does not think a jury in Waco is ready to convict someone if this was only his first rape. She said, ‘I have had success in trying college-aged defendants, yes, but in retrospect, only when they have multiple victims.’ In the prior loss of a case with completely different facts, she told us: ‘In short, I think this jury was looking for any excuse not to find an innocent-looking young defendant guilty. They engaged in a lot of victim-blaming ... It’s my opinion that our jurors aren’t ready to blame rapists and not victims.’”
Well, consider this: A grand jury found enough evidence to charge Jacob Anderson with four counts of rape. Yet LaBorde doesn’t think a McLennan County jury drawn from the same pool of citizens would find him guilty.
Who is this person and why are citizens of Waco allowing her to stay as a prosecutor?
State District Judge Ralph Strother is no better than LaBorde. Accepting this plea deal shows the world it’s OK to allegedly rape or unlawfully restrain a woman to the point of danger. Just be the president of a college fraternity, add in a little money and you are free to go. Oh, and be sure to visit your friendly counselor.
And what has Jacob Anderson learned? He doesn’t have to register as a sex offender. He only needs counseling for a set amount of time. That’s not much of a price for destroying another person’s life. I hope the citizens of Waco will remember this case when it’s time to elect judges or determine the makeup of the district attorney’s office in 2019.
Thankfully, I don’t have a daughter in Waco.
Beth Ramsey, Lewisville
A fair and impartial justice system is at the heart of America’s commitment to our rule of law. Since the judicial branch is prohibited from making comments about pending cases, it is important for lawyers involved in the judicial system to provide their insight when the safety and independence of the judiciary is threatened.
The Texas chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates is a statewide, non-partisan association of experienced trial lawyers and judges that is equally balanced between plaintiff and defense lawyers. Our mission is to preserve and promote the right to trial by jury in civil cases; to protect the fair and impartial administration of justice through support for an independent judiciary; and to champion civility, professionalism and high ethical standards among attorneys.
Consistent with its mission, American Board of Trial Advocates opposes the personal attacks made against Judge Ralph Strother of the 19th District Court in Waco, his family and his staff in connection with a recent decision he made concerning sentencing in a criminal matter. Our association takes no position on the underlying case or Judge Strother’s decision and supports the First Amendment right to criticize and protest on items of public interest. However, the integrity of our judicial system and independence of the judiciary is undermined when individuals or groups who disagree with a decision level personal threats at a judge, his family or court personnel. The concept of a fair and impartial judiciary is an integral and essential component of our system of justice and the proper functioning of our democracy.
The Texas Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates
